Consultation on admission arrangements for West Northamptonshire schools for the 2023-2024 academic year
|Author: Gavin Moore
|Published: 9th November 2021 09:17
This consultation period allows parents, schools, religious authorities, and the local community to comment on proposed admission arrangements.
West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) School Admissions Team is co-ordinating a formal consultation on the admissions arrangements which will apply for mainstream schools within the county for the September 2023 intakes (primary, junior and secondary).
WNC is consulting on the admission arrangements for Community and Voluntary Controlled schools for the 2023-2024 academic year.
The consultation will take place between Monday, 8 November 2021 and Sunday, 19 December 2021.
Determination of school admission arrangements by admission authorities must be completed by Monday, 28 February 2022.
The publication of admission policies should happen as soon as possible after 28 February and must be completed by Tuesday, 15 March 2022 (published on schools’ websites and copies to LA).
Alternatively, please put your response in writing to: Jan Baines, School Admissions Manager, West Northamptonshire Council, One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton, NN1 1ED.
