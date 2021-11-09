Your guide to offset mortgages

Author: Craig Bees Published: 9th November 2021 11:38

Borrowers can reduce payments with an offset mortgage

We get lots of queries about offset mortgages, especially from parents looking to get their sons and daughters on the property ladder, so I thought I would use this week’s column to explain what they are and how they work.

Basically an offset mortgage is a type of home loan that involves blending a traditional mortgage with one or more deposit accounts held by the same mortgage lender. The savings balance maintained in the deposit account may then be used to offset the mortgage balance, lowering interest payments due.

The key points are:

An offset mortgage involves combining aspects of a traditional mortgage with one or more deposit accounts at the same financial institution.

The funds in the deposit accounts are then used to offset the mortgage balance, lowering monthly payments.

An offset mortgage is an attractive option for paying back a mortgage loan primarily because the borrower can make small payments to pay down the principal instead of the interest.

An offset mortgage is a desirable option for diligent savers. The linked savings account will not earn interest during the life of the loan. However, most savings accounts are typically low-earning accounts that pay only 1% to 3% per year, or less.

The mortgage interest rate is substantially higher than the rate paid on the savings account, so any saving there is a net benefit to the borrower. Also, the foregone interest on the savings account becomes non-taxable payments toward the mortgage.

The savings account is typically a non-interest bearing account, which allows the bank to earn a positive return on any balances held in the account. The borrower still has access to their savings account. However, the next mortgage payment will be calculated on a higher principal balance if the borrower withdraws funds from the account.

More than one savings account may link to the offset mortgage account, and family members of the borrower can link their savings accounts to the mortgage account to reduce the amount of the principal, and thus, the interest on the remaining balance.

Example: the Smith family has an offset mortgage. The mortgage is £225,000 with a 5% interest rate, and the family has £15,000 held in savings with the same lender with no withdrawals during the last month. Calculation of the next interest payment on an offset loan would be based on the £210,000 balance, which reflects the mortgage, less the savings account balance: £225,000–£15,000 = £210,000.

To sum up, an offset mortgage is an attractive option for paying back a mortgage loan primarily because the borrower can make small payments to pay down the principal instead of the interest. As more funds apply toward the principal, the loan balance reduces more rapidly

I hope this helps. If you have any questions about this topic call (01327) 359164 and we will be happy to help you.

Badby & Farthingstone Cricket Club News

Don’t forget this Saturday’s club presentation night at Badby Village Hall (Saturday November 13) (The Green, Badby, Daventry NN11 3AF) off Main Street in the village.

The evening will feature the 2021 season awards, captain’s speech, raffle, food/refreshments and all the latest club news and developments.

All welcome, hope to see you there.

Monthly draw: with November’s draw well under way there’s still plenty of time for your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed).

How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and Friday November 26 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

So if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prize call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

Best wishes

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

Tel: (01327) 359164

