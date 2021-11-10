  • Bookmark this page

New local delivery service from Towcester Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 10th November 2021 08:00
Towcester Mill Brewery is now offering a local delivery service, available to all NN postcodes, just in time for getting alcoholic gifts to friends and family this Christmas.Towcester Mill Brewery is now offering a local delivery service, available to all NN postcodes, just in time for getting alcoholic gifts to friends and family this Christmas.


Towcester Mill Brewery is now offering a local delivery service, available to all NN postcodes, just in time for getting alcoholic gifts to friends and family this Christmas.

"We're so pleased that all our bottled beers - including gift packs, beer bags and cases - as well as our 5L mini-casks and Watermeadow Gin can now be ordered online for local delivery," explained John Evans, director of Towcester Mill Brewery. "We trialled a low-key delivery service last Christmas, which was so popular we could hardly keep up with demand! This year we've expanded it and hope that this will make it easier for family and friends to treat their loved ones in the local area."

Deliveries will be fulfilled by a local courier company every Thursday. Orders must be placed by Tuesday 10pm to guarantee a Thursday delivery. Deliveries cost just £4, with a minimum order value of £10.  All orders are packed in our Bottle Shop and shipped securely. All postcodes within the NN area are covered, as well as selected MK and CV postcodes. 

Click & Collect is still available from the Brewery, six days a week, Tuesday to Sunday. To order online for either collection or delivery please visit www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. Cheers!

