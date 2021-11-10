  • Bookmark this page

Towcester poppy cascade

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 10th November 2021 12:37

Towcester Evening WI members and friends created some poppy displays in St Lawrence Church this week in preparation for the Remembrance Sunday Service.    Many of the poppies were made by the Towcester Community for the centenary of the First World War, back in 2018.

With this year being the Centenary of the Royal British Legion it seemed an apt time to go down to the crypt and dust off the bags and boxes of poppies and share them with the community of Towcester again. The WI has also worked with St Lawrence to put up the art boards and the poppy cascade in the Garden of Remembrance.

It is hoped that these poppy displays offer an opportunity for residents and visitors to reflect on the cruelty of wars, with the hope that one day peace will prevail in our fragile world.


