The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Community writing project comes to Towcester

Author: Laura Patterson Published: 11th November 2021 12:02

It is a powerful exercise, causing us to reflect back or project forward, depending on age. It makes us wonder about choices we make or advice we would give, if we had our time again. It helps younger people consider their goals for life.

We would love you to take part in an exciting, new, Community Writing Project called Dear Me @ 18. Renew Wellbeing Café are inviting anyone, of any age, to write their 18-year-old selves a letter.

It is a powerful exercise, causing us to reflect back or project forward, depending on age. It makes us wonder about choices we make or advice we would give, if we had our time again. It helps younger people consider their goals for life.

Dear Me @ 18 started on Twitter – where a Glaswegian woman invited people to write in with their letters, either named or anonymous, for an exhibition. I found it emotional and cathartic to write. She received over 100 letters and I travelled to Glasgow for the opening night.

To read the letters was deeply moving and thought-provoking. I asked her if we could do the same in our café.

Please send your letter (either signed or anonymous) to laurahrpatterson@gmail.com or post it to the Renew Wellbeing Café, 169 Watling St, Towcester. I will need a contact email address so that you can complete a ‘consent form’ to have it displayed.

If you need guidance, we have 2 ‘Dear me’ workshops in the café on 6/13th December 2021, 2-3pm, just turn up!

