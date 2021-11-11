  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"Just had a surf round the website, works really well."
- Rowland Tompkins - R1 Print & Design
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Crypto Assets - what about tax?

Author: Duncan Mitchell Published: 11th November 2021 14:33

Many people are taking their first steps in the world of cryptoassets but are uncertain where this bit of the jigsaw fits into overall tax compliance.

Many people are taking their first steps in the world of cryptoassets but are uncertain where this bit of the jigsaw fits into overall tax compliance.

Writing to AboutMyArea/NN12 Duncan Mitchell of Towcester's CED Accountancy Services - We provide an overview in our latest newsletter Cryptoassets. What about tax? Cryptoassets. 

 

We take a look at the following points.


          the view from HMRC

          myths and misconceptions about cryptoassets and tax

          taxes which could apply to individuals

          when will HMRC want to know?

          mining, staking and airdrops

          could you be trading?

          cryptoassets and companies

          what about other taxes?

          record keeping responsibilities

          valuations.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

www.cedas.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies