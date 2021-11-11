Crypto Assets - what about tax?

Author: Duncan Mitchell Published: 11th November 2021 14:33

Many people are taking their first steps in the world of cryptoassets but are uncertain where this bit of the jigsaw fits into overall tax compliance.

Writing to AboutMyArea/NN12 Duncan Mitchell of Towcester's CED Accountancy Services - We provide an overview in our latest newsletter Cryptoassets. What about tax? Cryptoassets.

We take a look at the following points.



• the view from HMRC



• myths and misconceptions about cryptoassets and tax



• taxes which could apply to individuals



• when will HMRC want to know?



• mining, staking and airdrops



• could you be trading?



• cryptoassets and companies



• what about other taxes?



• record keeping responsibilities



• valuations.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

www.cedas.co.uk

