Crypto Assets - what about tax?
|Author: Duncan Mitchell
|Published: 11th November 2021 14:33
Many people are taking their first steps in the world of cryptoassets but are uncertain where this bit of the jigsaw fits into overall tax compliance.
Writing to AboutMyArea/NN12 Duncan Mitchell of Towcester's CED Accountancy Services - We provide an overview in our latest newsletter Cryptoassets. What about tax? Cryptoassets.
We take a look at the following points.
• the view from HMRC
• myths and misconceptions about cryptoassets and tax
• taxes which could apply to individuals
• when will HMRC want to know?
• mining, staking and airdrops
• could you be trading?
• cryptoassets and companies
• what about other taxes?
• record keeping responsibilities
• valuations.
If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us.
