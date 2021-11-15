Whittlebury Park appoints Davide Occhiuzzi as new Murrays restaurant Manager

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 15th November 2021 10:44

luxury hotel and spa, situated in rural Northamptonshire, has announced Davide Occhiuzzi as the new Restaurant Manager for its award-winning 3 AA Rosette Murrays restaurant. Whittlebury Park luxury hotel and spa, situated in rural Northamptonshire, has announced Davide Occhiuzzi as the new Restaurant Manager for its award-winning 3 AA Rosette Murrays restaurant.

Davide began his career in his native Italy, gaining experience in a variety of chef de rang roles. He then relocated to Paris, Dubai, and later London, where he worked in a number of high-profile establishments, including as floor manager at the then newly opened Demoiselle Galvin in Dubai and one-Michelin star Galvin la Chapelle in London where he was head waiter.

In his new role, Davide will be responsible for the operation of Whittlebury Park’s fine dining restaurant Murrays, which was recently awarded its third AA Rosette. The intimate and elegant Murrays is led by talented head chef Harvey Lockwood, who specialises in using local and in-season produce from the surrounding Northamptonshire farms and suppliers for his modern British menu.

Davide comments: “With its third AA Rosette and creative and talented team, this is an exciting period for Murrays. I’m looking forward to using my experience to build on the restaurant’s well-established reputation to take dining here to the next level, and I am thrilled to be embarking on the next stage of my career here.”

David Munson, General Manager, Whittlebury Park said: “We have a varied range of exceptional dining options at Whittlebury Park, of which Murrays is the jewel in the crown. We’re delighted to welcome Davide to the team, and we know that with his wealth of experience and passion for the industry, it will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Alongside Murrays, Whittlebury Park boasts four additional food and beverage outlets: Aston’s restaurant; the Atrium Bistro situated within the Atrium Clubhouse; the Silverstone Bar; and the Terrace café in the leisure club. Afternoon tea and private dining is also available. The resort also includes a 36-hole championship golf course, luxury spa, and extensive conference and events facilities.

Whittlebury Park is currently recruiting for a number of roles across housekeeping, F&B, greenkeeping, estate management, maintenance and conference and events sales. To find out more about the opportunities available, please see www.whittlebury.com

