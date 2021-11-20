  • Bookmark this page

Free Christmas Parking in Northampton

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 16th November 2021 09:38
Shoppers in Northampton will be able to park for free from 3pm every day and all day at weekends from 20 November 2021 through to 1 January 2022.
 
Cllr Lizzy Bowen, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “There are some wonderful independent stores in Northampton, and I would urge everyone to head into town and discover what’s there.
 
“We also have some popular national brands, so everyone should be able to find that special something for their loved ones, along with a range of stocking fillers.
 
“I hope people will join us in keeping their spend local and backing the economy in West Northamptonshire, which will in turn support our friends, family and neighbours who own or run these businesses.”
 
The first date coincides with this year’s Northampton Christmas Light Switch-on which will start at 2pm with stage entertainment, with Father Christmas throwing the switch at 5pm.
 
“We were unable to bring people together for this event last year, so we’re really excited to invite everyone to join us on Saturday 20 November,” added Cllr Bowen.
 
“It’s always a lovely event and really signals the start of the Christmas period, and who better to do the honours than the big man himself.”
 
For details of what’s coming up around Christmas in towns across the rest of West Northamptonshire, please visit:
 

