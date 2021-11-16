Respected archaeological contractor working on Northampton Market Square

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council in Norhtampton Market Square

The Northampton office of the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) is working with us on the redevelopment of the town’s historic Market Square.

We are keen to ensure all work carried out as part of the project respects the character of this important space, and MOLA’s appointment is in line with advice from Historic England.

As part of this work, MOLA will produce an independent report detailing the significance of Market Square, surrounding buildings and buried heritage.

MOLA will also be advising on proposals for the square and will provide a heritage impact assessment once the design work is finalised.

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “Feedback that we’ve had through our engagement with people over this project is that they are keen to see Market Square’s history protected.

“We also plan to consider how we can reflect some of that history in a variety of the design elements, including public art.

“And we intend to marry that with some digital interpretation which will help visitors to the square understand it’s long and varied heritage.”

MOLA is also reviewing ground penetrating radar surveys carried out in July this year by MK Surveys, and is inspecting ground investigation work for archaeological remains.

Trial pits and bore holes have been dug in locations that minimised disturbance to traders while providing a good understanding of ground conditions where improvements are proposed.

MOLA Senior Project Manager, Ben Barker, said: “Given our long history of working with Northampton’s Heritage, previously as Northamptonshire Archaeology and subsequently as part of MOLA, we are passionate about ensuring that any development project respects the history and character of the town.

“We are currently engaged in objectively assessing the heritage significance of the Market Square in its current form.

“Going forward, we are keen to listen to the concerns of stakeholders, including local and national bodies, Northampton residents and other users of the square, listening to these views, and reporting our findings.”