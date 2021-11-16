NN12

Local News Green Bin Charging Decision to be Reviewed in West Northants Author: Ian McCord - Independent Councillor Published: 16th November 2021 22:46 Ian McCord, the lead signatory on the call in notice said. "I am grateful to all councillors from all parties, and none, who want to work together, to get a better outcome for all residents across West Northants. I look forward to a full debate at committee and I hope we can get Cabinet to recognise that many aspects of their decision needs more thought."



The controversial decision from West Northants Council Cabinet to extend charging for green bins waste will be reviewed.



Using formal council ‘call-in’ procedures a cross party group of councillors have formally requested that the decision is not implemented until it has been looked over by the scrutiny committee.



The committee can decide that it is happy with the cabinet decision and take no further action, or ask the cabinet to review the decision and consider other recommendations that the councillors may wish to make.



Emma Roberts, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group on WNC, said “I am supporting this call in as we feel the cabinet should have allowed for reductions in the costs for those on low income and those receiving support. This was rushed through in Northampton and now is being done to all across the area without real consideration of the options available.”



Lisa Samiotis, Liberal Democrat councillor for Towcester & Roade said, “The Liberal Democrats believe that the council has the option of lower cost than the £42 proposed, it could protect its income by charging more people a lesser amount. We want this point debated and so we support the call in.”



Julie Davenport speaking on behalf of the Independent Group said, “If we are to have charges residents must be given the ability to pay in instalments, the bin charge is a one off fee with no discount even if you join for just one month. I shall be asking the committee to recommend payment by instalments.”



