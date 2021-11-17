  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Mill Brewery wins gold!

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 17th November 2021 09:13
Director, John Evans (pictured left alongside brewer, Phil Ayers) said he was delighted Steam Ale had won its second Gold awardDirector, John Evans (pictured left alongside brewer, Phil Ayers) said he was delighted Steam Ale had won its second Gold award

Steam Ale took home the Gold award - the first Gold SIBA Award for Towcester Mill Brewery - in the category of Cask Premium Bitters at the SIBA Midlands Independent Beer Awards in Nottingham which means it is now a multi-award winning beer - both bottled and on draught!

The awards are judged mostly by brewers, industry experts and beer journalists and are very much seen as the prestigious ‘Brewers’ Choice Awards’ by the industry.

"Judges had a tough job separating the pack as the standard was extremely high once again," said Roy Allkin, SIBA Chairman. "The winners from the SIBA competition are officially the best independent craft beers in the Midlands region, something brewers should be extremely proud of."

Director, John Evans, said he was delighted Steam Ale had brought home its second Gold win in three months. "After such a long period of uncertainty due to the pandemic, it's extra special that we have received not just one, but two gold awards for our latest addition to our range of beers, Steam Ale. It shows that even in times of great adversity we can still continue to produce award-winning beers! As Steam Ale recently won the Gold award in its bottled form in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards and now it has won Gold from SIBA for its cask beer we can now proudly call it a multi-award winning beer. It's just fantastic!"

If you want to enjoy Steam Ale then it's available on draught in the Tap Room, or pick up some bottles or a 5L mini cask from our Bottle Shop, either in person or order online at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk for Click & Collect or local delivery. Cheers!
