Christmas Events at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 18th November 2021 15:13
JoJos & The MoJos are just one of a few fab Christmas events being planned at the Mill this yearJoJos & The MoJos are just one of a few fab Christmas events being planned at the Mill this year

Christmas events are back on at the Mill this year! After being shut at the end of 2020 due to the pandemic, planning has gone full steam ahead for this year and there are lots of fab events to help everyone finish 2021 on a high!

As well as some of the Mill's regular monthly events, such as quiz nights, open mic nights and live music nights with Craig, Jenkinson's Folly and Antony Wolfson, the Mill's Bottle Shop will also be open later than normal on every Thursday until Christmas until 7pm.

These are the key events being held at the Mill in the run up to Christmas - more details online! 

Sunday 28 November 2021 - Christmas Fayre 12pm-6pm (free entry)
Mulled wine, hog roast, Towcester Studio Band and 20 stallholders with festive crafts

Thursday 2 December 2021 - Christmas Wreath Workshop 7pm-9pm £40pp
Create your own beautiful wreath with Me & My Bloomers. Drink included

Friday 3 December 2021 - Christmas Party Night with JoJos & The MoJos 8pm-11pm £15pp
Get your dancing shoes on with this live rock covers band! Drink included 

Saturday 11 December 2021 - Christmas Party Night with Leanora Soul 8pm-11pm £15pp
The ultimate funk and soul night out with reggae classics and soul music. Drink included

Saturday 18 December 2021 - Christmas Party Night with Skaliwags Duo 8pm-11pm £15pp
The alternative 80s duo for a great night out! Drink included

Sunday 19 December 2021 - Carols at the Mill with the Towcester Studio Band 2.30pm (free entry)
One of the Mill's favourite annual Christmas traditions with mince pies and festive tunes

Thursday 30 December 2021 - Christmas Comedy at the Mill 8pm-10.30pm £15pp
Always sold out early and a great gift for Christmas for anyone who loves a laugh!

All events will be held at the Mill, down Chantry Lane in the heart of Towcester. All ticketed events need to be booked online viawww.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk

There's always plenty of Christmas Cheers n Beers down at the Mill!
