Silverstone Technology Cluster offers new programmes for members

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 18th November 2021 09:06

Amazon Web Services' Stephanie de Albuquerque (Territory Manager) and Robert Hodges (Digital Innovation Lead, UK) with STC Chair Roz Bird and CEO Pim van Baarsen.Amazon Web Services' Stephanie de Albuquerque (Territory Manager) and Robert Hodges (Digital Innovation Lead, UK) with STC Chair Roz Bird and CEO Pim van Baarsen.

The Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC) welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to its community this Thursday, 18 November 2021 when the company will host an online workshop to introduce STC members to Amazon’s culture of innovation.

The session, which is designed to help business leaders bring ideas to market faster, will provide examples of how Amazon has used technology to accelerate innovation and insight into Amazon’s innovation mechanisms such as its working backwards approach.

Participants will also receive help getting started on AWS. Registration is now open: CLICK HERE to apply to attend. 

Following the introductory workshop, local businesses will be invited to participate in the AWS Digital Innovation Programme.

During the five-day programme, AWS will help businesses to define and develop a new product, service or experience using Amazon’s working backwards methodology within the context of their organisation. The AWS Digital Innovation Programme will take place in Q1 2022.

STC CEO Pim van Baarsen said: “We are delighted to welcome AWS to the STC membership. They employ one of the most successful business models globally, so for them to provide an insight into how they have done it – ‘the Amazon way’ – is of real value to our members.”

In addition, the STC has announced it is working with the British Business Bank, Board members Barclays and Grant Thornton, and Innovate UK Edge among others to develop a new ‘Access to Finance’ programme for its membership. CLICK HERE for details.

Already in place to support business growth amongst companies in the STC region (including non-members) are SME Advisory Boards and business leader/employee guidance (Mentoring for Growth) programmes – free through the STC’s partnership with Be the Business. CLICK HERE for details.

The STC also has in place a busy calendar of expert advice events – these include sessions for businesses with its specialist interest groups (SIGs) covering: Digital & Advanced Manufacturing; Future Mobility; Design, Simulation & Metrology; Wearable Technology.

This summer, the STC joined forces with eight other high-tech networks across the region to help give business a credible voice in the government’s development of the Oxford to Cambridge Arc.


