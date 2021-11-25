NN12

>

News

>

Local News Tickets go sale for the 2022 Bank Holiday Classic Author: Jonathan Gill Published: 18th November 2021 11:10



Speedy bookers will not only be offered cost-saving tickets from the limited number available at launch prices but will also automatically be entered into an incredible Golden Ticket prize draw.



Lucky winners could be rewarded with a pair a of weekend tickets to the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix (1-3 July) also hosted at Silverstone, a stunning Silverstone Single-Seater Driving Experience or an unforgettable VIP experience at The Classic next summer (26-28 August), courtesy of MATCH hospitality.



Other great prizes up for grabs include a pair a Sunday VIP hospitality tickets courtesy of event partner Adrian Flux plus special Black Ticket and Red Ticket gifts from two further automotive specialist partners. Yokohama HPT is offering a complete set of four tyres (up to and including 19” with free delivery, not fitting) while equally generous Motul is offering a complete care package makeover including lubricants and additives.



While the Golden Ticket prize draw is not-to-be-missed, all those coming to The Classic next year will be winners. The world’s biggest historic motor racing festival is being staged over the end-of-summer August Bank Holiday weekend – a change of date that brings with it huge attractions for Silverstone’s end of summer celebration.



The record-breaking three-day festival will still run from Friday to Sunday but with an extended track programme on Sunday, live music across all three days, a commitment to providing the finest produce and quintessential food classics, and more entertainment than ever before, there’s never been a better time to spend the whole weekend at The Classic. Campers going for the full festival experience can stay until midday on Monday before a leisurely drive home.



A full list of bands, epic retro races, anniversary parades and all the other family entertainment planned for 2022 will be revealed in the coming months. Those buying their tickets in time for Christmas are promised another record-breaking Classic at the best possible prices.



“Every year we set ourselves the challenge of delivering an even better Classic than before – and every year we’ve succeeded. So I can say with enormous confidence that next year will be the biggest and best ever!” confirmed Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events.



“For starters we will have even more terrific live music than ever before and the move to the Bank Holiday weekend will open up a raft of other great opportunities. We already have some really exciting plans – both on and off the track – which we’ll be announcing in the coming months. In the meantime, I wish all those buying their tickets on the opening day the best of luck in the prize draws – there really are some fabulous prizes on offer.”



As has become so popular at The Classic, all tickets will give access to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating and much of the fabulous family entertainment on offer. There will also be an opportunity for all ticket purchasers to make a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, The Classic’s official charity partner.



Full details of tickets for The Classic 2022 at Silverstone can be found at:

www.silverstoneclassic.com or www.silverstone.co.uk/events/the-classic Ticket sales for The Classic 2022 open on Thursday 25 November 2021 – one month ahead of Christmas – and all those booking their tickets before midnight on the opening day will be in with a great chance of winning some absolutely amazing prizes.Speedy bookers will not only be offered cost-saving tickets from the limited number available at launch prices but will also automatically be entered into an incredible Golden Ticket prize draw.Lucky winners could be rewarded with a pair a of weekend tickets to the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix (1-3 July) also hosted at Silverstone, a stunning Silverstone Single-Seater Driving Experience or an unforgettable VIP experience at The Classic next summer (26-28 August), courtesy of MATCH hospitality.Other great prizes up for grabs include a pair a Sunday VIP hospitality tickets courtesy of event partner Adrian Flux plus special Black Ticket and Red Ticket gifts from two further automotive specialist partners. Yokohama HPT is offering a complete set of four tyres (up to and including 19” with free delivery, not fitting) while equally generous Motul is offering a complete care package makeover including lubricants and additives.While the Golden Ticket prize draw is not-to-be-missed, all those coming to The Classic next year will be winners. The world’s biggest historic motor racing festival is being staged over the end-of-summer August Bank Holiday weekend – a change of date that brings with it huge attractions for Silverstone’s end of summer celebration.The record-breaking three-day festival will still run from Friday to Sunday but with an extended track programme on Sunday, live music across all three days, a commitment to providing the finest produce and quintessential food classics, and more entertainment than ever before, there’s never been a better time to spend the whole weekend at The Classic. Campers going for the full festival experience can stay until midday on Monday before a leisurely drive home.A full list of bands, epic retro races, anniversary parades and all the other family entertainment planned for 2022 will be revealed in the coming months. Those buying their tickets in time for Christmas are promised another record-breaking Classic at the best possible prices.“Every year we set ourselves the challenge of delivering an even better Classic than before – and every year we’ve succeeded. So I can say with enormous confidence that next year will be the biggest and best ever!” confirmed Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events.“For starters we will have even more terrific live music than ever before and the move to the Bank Holiday weekend will open up a raft of other great opportunities. We already have some really exciting plans – both on and off the track – which we’ll be announcing in the coming months. In the meantime, I wish all those buying their tickets on the opening day the best of luck in the prize draws – there really are some fabulous prizes on offer.”As has become so popular at The Classic, all tickets will give access to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating and much of the fabulous family entertainment on offer. There will also be an opportunity for all ticket purchasers to make a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, The Classic’s official charity partner.Full details of tickets for The Classic 2022 at Silverstone can be found at: Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.