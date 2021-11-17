Northamptonshire residents urged to get maximum COVID-19 vaccine protection ahead of Christmas

Author: NHS Trust Published: 17th November 2021 14:14

With winter fast approaching, drop-in vaccination clinics continue to open across the county in a move to get as many vaccinated and protected against COVID-19 as possible. People can also book appointments online or call 119 to access their vaccines. All the up-to-date information can be found onwww.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

Several walk-in clinics in Northampton and Corby are open for:

Boosters – for those eligible if it’s been six months since your second dose Appointments can now be booked five months after having a second dose (with vaccination at six months)

First doses – for anyone over the age of the 12

Second doses – for anyone over the age of 18 (if first vaccination was at least 8 weeks ago

Third primary doses – for those who are immuno-supressed (must have a letter of eligibility from their GP or Consultant)

The COVID booster vaccine offers a timely and vital top-up for long-term protection against the virus, with latest scientific evidence showing that immunity drops six months after a second dose*. Those eligible for the booster dose currently include people aged over 50, those who are clinically vulnerable and unpaid carers. They will receive letters and text messages confirming their eligibility for a booster if their second dose of vaccine was administered five months ago.

Frontline health and social care workers who are not able to access a booster through their employer can also book online or attend a local drop-in clinic. All the latest details can be found onwww.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. Those eligible can book online, call 119 or visit a local drop-in clinic.

The vaccination programme is soon being extended so that people aged 40 to 49 in the county will be offered a booster vaccine and 16- to 17-year-olds will be able to access a second dose. This additional offer is expected to start from early next week, when further information will be publicised, and patients will begin to receive invites to come forward for their jabs.

So far, the Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme has delivered more than 1.04 million vaccinations across the county to protect Northamptonshire’s population against coronavirus**.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said:

“It is crucial for the county that as many people as possible get their full COVID-19 vaccine course to protect themselves, loved ones and the wider community.

“Getting your booster is particularly important if you are eligible, as if you were one of the first to get the vaccine we know from scientific evidence that your immunity from COVID-19 will now be waning.

“To clarify, it is perfectly safe to have your COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine at the same time, so there’s no need to delay getting one or the other. Please get the protection you need this winter as soon as you can and keep yourself and those around you safe.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to come forward to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Please visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine and get yours booked or visit a drop-in clinic. The offer is evergreen, your vaccine is waiting for you.”

Drop-in clinic details can be found on www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. People should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting.

Drop-in clinics in Corby this week include Mr Pickford’s at Spencer Court and Oakley Pharmacy in Oakley Vale. The Kings Heath COVID Vaccination Centre in Northampton is open for anyone aged over 12 to get vaccinated as is St Michael and All Angels’ Church on Perry Street. Also in Northampton, Whitefields Surgery on Hunsbury Hill Road is open for a walk-in session on Sunday 21st November for people over the age of 16. Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester is also open for walk-in sessions this week for ages 16+.

Bookable online appointments also continue to be open for anyone over the age of 12. This is in addition to the school vaccination programme for 12- to 15-year-olds, which is continuing to be rolled out across schools in Northamptonshire.

Chris continues:

“We know that Christmas is a hugely important time. We want to be able to get together with loved ones and enjoy the festivities, none of us want to have COVID as an unwelcome guest in our homes. Having your vaccine this week will give you the maximum protection you need ahead of Christmas to protect you and those around you.”

