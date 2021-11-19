Stick to strict self-isolation rules and stamp out the spread

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 19th November 2021 16:15

A free online COVID-19 self-isolation support pack, simplifying the guidance and offering practical advice for single people and those sharing a house, is now available to all residents. It offers a helpful ten-day planner and provides advice about mental health, financial and practical support and how to talk to children about the virus. Self-isolation support pack - Countywide services (northamptonshire.gov.uk)

Are you unsure of the self-isolation rules? We are here to help.

· Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result should stay at home and self-isolate immediately. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should arrange to have a PCR test as soon as possible. This still applies even if you have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

· Close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case are no longer legally required to self-isolate as long as they have had two COVID-19 vaccinations more than 14 days ago.

· Due to high case rates however, the recommendation remains that close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases should seek a PCR test as soon as possible and self-isolate until they receive their result.

Close contacts of positive cases still must complete 10 days of isolation if:

• They have not been vaccinated

• They have only received one vaccination

• They have not completed a 14-day period since their second vaccination

If you’ve been advised to self-isolate, you need to do this for 10 days. Your 10-day isolation will start after either:

• The day that your symptoms started, or

• From the day of your COVID-19 test

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“The ten-day isolation period is tough. I’ve done it myself with my family and I know it has its challenges. It’s difficult to know how to navigate this length of time together while sharing a house and isn’t always obvious how to achieve this, that’s why we have put together this guide.

“For people who test positive and share a house during their ten-day isolation period they should ideally stay in their room and isolate from the rest of the household, use their own bathroom if at all possible, use their own towels and clean after each use, use the kitchen separately, eat in their own room and wash their own cutlery and crockery. It’s hard but I’m afraid it’s the only way to reduce the risk of infecting those around you.

“We recommend that other members of the household book a PCR test and self-isolate until they get their results, keep separate from the infected person and if they must share spaces then create a rota to minimise time together.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of this advice in tandem with twice weekly testing in order to expose the virus in the first place. Also, it is vital to be vaccinated if eligible and receive up to the three doses on offer for the best possible protection from COVID-19.”

You may be entitled to a one-off payment of £500 through the NHS Test and Trace Support Payment scheme if you are required to stay at home and self-isolate or you are the parent or guardian of a child who has been told to self-isolate.

· The Council’s Community Resilience Hub can help you to get support during this time. Call 0300 126 3000 and select Option 1, 3, 1 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm). If your call is urgent and outside these hours you will hear a recorded message telling you what to do.

· If you’re struggling with your mental health, you can get support 24/7 directly by calling 0800 448 0828.

· Children and young people struggling with their health and wellbeing can get advice and support by texting the school nurse service on 07507 329600.

This weeks’ data surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 08 – 14 November 2021, shows:

· 3,244 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week. This is an increase of 8% compared with previous week.

· Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population is 427.6, which is significantly higher than the national average (365.9).

· The highest rates locally are Daventry (596.9) and Corby (470.8).

· Seven people died within 28 days of a positive test.

· Positive cases for both males and females aged 0 to 9 years increased rapidly since September but have now started to decrease.

· The age group with the most positive cases for both males and females was predominately 10- to 19-year-olds, followed by 40- to 49-year-olds.

· Over the last 4-week period the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has plateaued but numbers remain high.

· Overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

· The latest data shows a total of 95 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 16th November 2021, which represents a 4% decrease when compared to the previous week (9th November 2021).

