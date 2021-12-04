Help celebrate small business Saturday in style in 2021

We are pulling out the stops in support of small businesses across West Northamptonshire as we approach this year’s Small Business Saturday on December 4 2021.

There are thousands of small businesses operating across the area, offering a vast range of products and services to meet most needs.

The first Small Business Saturday in the UK took place in 2013 and since then the event has gone from strength to strength, with 15.4 million people spending a record £1.1 billion on the day in 2020.

Retailers and hospitality firms are encouraged to create offers to bring more people through the door on the day and throughout the year.

We are here to promote local businesses including any events and offers for Small Business Saturday, so tag in @westnorthants on Facebook or Twitter and @West Northamptonshire Council on LinkedIn and use the #SmallBizSatUK hashtag.

WNC are also running a shopfront competition to help celebrate those independent businesses who go above and beyond to showcase their wares in the lead-up to Christmas. Winners will receive a novelty box of chocolates and a wealth of free publicity.

And we’re inviting everyone from across West Northamptonshire to celebrate their favourite local businesses with our selfie competition. When taking a picture in Brackley, Daventry, Northampton and Towcester on 4 Dec, just tag in @westnorthants on Facebook or Twitter and @West Northamptonshire Council on LinkedIn for a chance to win a novelty box of chocolates.

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “Small Business Saturday is a great way to highlight what our small businesses do.

“There are some amazing independent retailers, family-owned restaurants, pubs and cafes, visitor attractions and activity centres across our area.

“And everyone running those businesses has access to a wide range of locally run support services like accountants, legal firms, cleaning companies, electricians, plumbers – the list goes on.

“There are so many ways we can all support our small businesses throughout the year, so please join us in the lead-up to this year’s Small Business Saturday and take part in our activities.”

To enter the shopfront competition, send your photos to economy@westnorthants.gov.uk for a chance to win a novelty box of chocs to use in your marketing. There will be a prize each for Brackley, Daventry, Northampton and Towcester.

We offer wide-ranging support for businesses throughout the year including:

Business growth

Accessing funding

Employment, skills and recruitment

Help to start a new business

A Business Toolbox packed with useful documents

We would urge all business owners to visit our website or contact us at economy@westnorthants.gov.uk or on 01327 322230 to find out more.

Our councillors will be out and about on Small Business Saturday to chat with small business owners and find out what more support we can offer.

Visit our website for information on everything we’re doing for Small Business Saturday.