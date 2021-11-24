  • Bookmark this page

Could you help spread some comfort and joy this Christmas?

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 24th November 2021 08:42

Warm-hearted residents can offer some cheer to people in need this Christmas by donating items to a festive parcel scheme.
 
The annual Comfort and Joy campaign helps those who are staying in refuges in Northamptonshire as a result of experiencing domestic abuse, as well as other vulnerable families who are struggling at Christmas.
 
Jointly organised by the Community Safety team at West Northamptonshire Council and the Daventry and District Forum, its aim is to provide them with a few gifts and treats, as well as food, toiletries and other essential items.
 
The project also raises awareness of domestic abuse, incidents of which tend to increase over the Christmas period.
 
Parcels for men, women and children as well as Christmas food parcels are being put together and a list of suggested donations can be found be found below.
 
Donations can be made at West Northamptonshire Council’s offices at Lodge Road in Daventry and The Forum in Towcester, as well as at Daventry Fire Station, in Staverton Road. The deadline to donate items is 4pm on Friday 10 December 2021.
 
All of the items donated will go directly to local people living in refuges as well as other vulnerable families in Northamptonshire this Christmas.
 
People in Northampton who wish to help are encouraged to support Mayor Rufia Ashraf’s Donation Drive, which is accepting donations of sanitary products, toiletries and gifts for children at the Guildhall’s One Stop Shop. 
 
These donations will be distributed between the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS), Home Start and the Eve Domestic Abuse.
 
Anyone who is experiencing domestic violence is urged to call the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service 24-hour helpline on 0300 0120154 or visit ndas.co (https://ndas.co/) .
 
People can also access support at Domestic Violence UK ( https://domesticviolenceuk.org/) - a not-for-profit organisation which is trying to raise awareness of domestic and emotional abuse through its Love Doesn’t Hurt campaign (https://lovedoesnthurt.org/ ).
 
Suggested donations:
 
Comfort donations
  • Soap
  • Body Wash
  • Shampoo and conditioner (for adults, children and babies)
  • Deodorant
  • Sanitary products
  • Nappies and wipes
  • Toothbrush/paste for adults and children
Joy donations
  • Perfume/aftershave
  • Hats and scarves
  • Make-up
  • Toys
  • Books
  • Arts and crafts
Food donations
  • Mince pies
  • Tea and coffee
  • Chocolates
  • Cereal
  • Dry pasta
  • Baby food

