Big weekend for COVID-19 jabs announced to boost vaccination drive in Northamptonshire

Author: NHS Trust Published: 24th November 2021 10:41

A big weekend has been announced this Friday to Sunday, to give people in Northamptonshire more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before Christmas.

Clinics across Northamptonshire are preparing for the bumper weekend of drop-in sessions and additional booking slots, with even more people eligible to grab a jab at participating sites near them.

This week, the vaccination programme has been extended, meaning people in their 40s can get a booster dose, if their second dose was at least six months ago, and 16- and 17-year-olds are now able to get a second jab if it’s been at least 12 weeks since their first dose. All the latest information on drop-in clinics can be found on www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

As well as walk-in clinics, thousands of bookable appointments have also been made available at clinics across the county including: Corby, Daventry, Northampton, Kettering, South Northamptonshire and Wellingborough. People can book online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or call 119.

Anna Dorothy, Deputy Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “We are really pleased with the fantastic progress so far in Northamptonshire and it feels incredible to be able to offer so many extra opportunities this weekend to protect our local communities. Thank-you to all our volunteers and staff who work so hard to make this happen and ensure everyone is safe.

“When you get your jab you are not only protecting yourself, you are protecting those around you and the wider community. We know that vaccinations save lives and we must all play our part and take action to protect each other from COVID-19. The risk of death involving COVID-19 is consistently lower for people who have received two vaccinations compared to one or no vaccinations, so please get yours as soon as you are eligible*.

“To anyone eligible who has not taken up the offer of a vaccination to date – it’s not too late – remember that your vaccine offer is evergreen. Get yourself down to one of our clinics this weekend or book an appointment and get the protection you need and deserve.

“Nobody wants the unwelcome gift of COVID-19 at Christmas. Having your vaccination now will give you the immunity you need before the festive break to protect you and those around you.”

The COVID-19 vaccination booster programme is designed to top up waning immunity. Latest evidence published by the UK Health Security Agency shows top-up jabs boost protection back up to over 90% against symptomatic COVID-19 in adults aged over 50**. Most people will be given Pfizer or Moderna as a booster. They are similar vaccines and both are highly effective.

Those eligible for a booster now include anyone aged over 40 as well as those who are clinically vulnerable, unpaid carers and frontline health and social care workers. People can book online, call 119 or visit a drop-in clinic. They will receive letters and text messages confirming their eligibility for a booster, and advance appointment bookings are open to those eligible from five months after their second dose, as long as the appointment itself is booked for at least six months from the second dose.

Drop-in clinics and bookable appointments are also available to anyone over 12 years old for a first vaccine and anyone aged over 16 years old for a second vaccine. People aged 18 or over should have their second dose from eight weeks after their first dose. Most people aged 16 or 17 should have their second dose from twelve weeks after their 1st dose. The second vaccine must the same vaccine type as the first dose.

It’s also worth noting that if you have had a positive COVID-19 test and you are under 18, you must now wait 12 weeks before getting your vaccine. Adults over 18 must wait 4 weeks (28 days) if they have had a positive COVID-19 test before accessing a vaccine.

All the drop-in clinics are also offering third vaccines for those who are immuno-supressed. Those eligible for this vaccine will receive a letter from their GP or Consultant and must bring the letter with them to receive their vaccine.

What drop-in clinics are open for COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend?

For all the latest information visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for drop-in timings, eligibility and booking details. More clinics and appointments are being added daily.

Friday 26th November 2021



Mr Pickford’s. Spencer Court, Corby (16+)

Oakley Pharmacy, Charter Court, Corby (16+)

Regent Pharmacy, Regent Street, Northampton (16+)

St Michael and All Angels’ Church, Perry Street, Northampton (12+)

Greens Norton Community Centre, Towcester Road, South Northamptonshire (16+)

Saturday 27th November 2021



Mr Pickford’s, Spencer Court, Corby, (18+)

Woodsend Medical Centre, Corby (12+)

Kings Heath COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Northampton (12+)

Regent Pharmacy, Regent Street, Northampton (16+)

St Michael and All Angels’ Church, Perry Street, Northampton (12+)

Whitefields Surgery (Unidrugs), Hunsbury Hill Road, Northampton (16+)

Greens Norton Community Centre, Towcester Road, South Northamptonshire (16+)

Sunday 28th November 2021



Mr Pickford’s, Spencer Court, Corby (12+)

Kings Heath COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Northampton (12+)

St Michael and All Angels’ Church, Perry Street, Northampton (12+)

Whitefields Surgery (Unidrugs), Hunsbury Hill Road, Northampton (16+)

Greens Norton Community Centre, Towcester Road, South Northamptonshire (16+)

Please note these extra drop-in clinics are taking place alongside the county’s regular activity which includes thousands of bookable appointments and vaccinations continuing to be rolled out across schools in Northamptonshire for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Anna Dorothy continues: “The most important thing you can do now, as the festive season draws closer, is to get your COVID-19 vaccine. Whether it’s your first or second dose, booster or third dose (for immuno-supressed) – I urge you not to delay for your own safety and those close to you. Let’s make this winter better.”

