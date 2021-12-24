  • Bookmark this page

Help shape the future development of West Northamptonshire – consultation deadline extended

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 26th November 2021 10:00
The deadline for having your say on the West Northants Council Strategic Plan has been extended to 12 noon on Friday 24 December 2021.

The consultation period for the Strategic Plan, which sets out potential areas in West Northants for expansion, was due to end on Monday 6December but has been extended to allow more time for people to respond.

The consultation allows people to give their opinions on areas which might become housing or business developments in the future.

West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet agreed in September to proceed with a consultation on its Strategic Plan.

Full details of the consultation including how to respond are available on our consultation website:https://westnorthantsplan.inconsult.uk/WNSPOptions/consultationHome

The new Strategic Plan for the area will replace the West Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy and guide development in the period up to 2050.
