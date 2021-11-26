  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"Your website is better than the local newspaper. Everything is there! Keep up the good work.   Lynda"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

It’s Ho Ho Go for Lap of Lights at Silverstone!

Author: Alison Hill Published: 26th November 2021 11:24

Ice Trak is the first ever skating rink to feature at the world famous motor racing circuit and many took to the ice to enjoy the novelty of skating around the Formula 1 pit lane and garages. Ice Trak is the first ever skating rink to feature at the world famous motor racing circuit and many took to the ice to enjoy the novelty of skating around the Formula 1 pit lane and garages. 

Silverstone’s Lap of Lights Christmas experience was officially opened this evening by the World Championship winning Mercedes-AMG Petronas W10 Formula 1 car driven by Anthony Davidson.   The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team embraced the Christmas spirit and decorated the car in festive lights which caused quite a spectacle for those fans who were lucky enough to be at the preview event and included NHS and Emergency Service employees and their families as well as staff from Silverstone. 
 
On completion of the opening laps Anthony was delighted to meet Santa who, having given a cheery wave to the passing 2019 Formula 1 World Championship-winning Mercedes,  took a short break from his busy schedule to get a closer peek at the F1 car as it came to a  halt on Hamilton Straight.  
 
In addition to the spectacle of the opening laps, visitors got to experience the Lap of Lights  Ice Trak and Lodge which were open to all and bursting with festive atmosphere.  Ice Trak is the first ever skating rink to feature at the world famous motor racing circuit and many took to the ice to enjoy the novelty of skating around the Formula 1 pit lane and garages.    The Lodge was buzzing with the sound of families enjoying activities such as axe throwing, curling and musical entertainment and the children’s cinema and Santa letter corner were particularly popular.  
 
Speaking to Sky F1 David Croft as he got out of the car Anthony Davidson said “That was really exhilarating in the dark following the lights around the circuit although it was a bit scary at times!  The team has really enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit and putting on this very sparkling show for everyone who has joined us here this evening!"

Silverstone Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, commented “Anthony and Mercedes-AMG Petronas have put on a great show for us tonight and I could not think of a more fitting way to open Lap of Lights.    I have had to reassure Father Christmas that the rest of our nights will be run at a more subdued pace as I think he got a bit of a shock this evening when he saw the stunning W10 approach his grotto at speed!  After 11 months of planning it is great to see so many families here having fun and I look forward to welcoming many more over the festive period.”
 
Lap of Lights ticket prices start at £30 per car including all occupants. Ice Trak is from £8 for adults, £6 per child. Entry to the Lodge is free with a Lap of Lights ticket.  The event opens on 26 November and runs through to 3 January (closed on 29, 30 November and 25 December).  Full details and booking at www.silverstone.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies