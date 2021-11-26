It’s Ho Ho Go for Lap of Lights at Silverstone!

Author: Alison Hill Published: 26th November 2021 11:24

Ice Trak is the first ever skating rink to feature at the world famous motor racing circuit and many took to the ice to enjoy the novelty of skating around the Formula 1 pit lane and garages.

Silverstone’s Lap of Lights Christmas experience was officially opened this evening by the World Championship winning Mercedes-AMG Petronas W10 Formula 1 car driven by Anthony Davidson. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team embraced the Christmas spirit and decorated the car in festive lights which caused quite a spectacle for those fans who were lucky enough to be at the preview event and included NHS and Emergency Service employees and their families as well as staff from Silverstone.



On completion of the opening laps Anthony was delighted to meet Santa who, having given a cheery wave to the passing 2019 Formula 1 World Championship-winning Mercedes, took a short break from his busy schedule to get a closer peek at the F1 car as it came to a halt on Hamilton Straight.



In addition to the spectacle of the opening laps, visitors got to experience the Lap of Lights Ice Trak and Lodge which were open to all and bursting with festive atmosphere. Ice Trak is the first ever skating rink to feature at the world famous motor racing circuit and many took to the ice to enjoy the novelty of skating around the Formula 1 pit lane and garages. The Lodge was buzzing with the sound of families enjoying activities such as axe throwing, curling and musical entertainment and the children’s cinema and Santa letter corner were particularly popular.



Speaking to Sky F1 David Croft as he got out of the car Anthony Davidson said “That was really exhilarating in the dark following the lights around the circuit although it was a bit scary at times! The team has really enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit and putting on this very sparkling show for everyone who has joined us here this evening!"



Silverstone Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, commented “Anthony and Mercedes-AMG Petronas have put on a great show for us tonight and I could not think of a more fitting way to open Lap of Lights. I have had to reassure Father Christmas that the rest of our nights will be run at a more subdued pace as I think he got a bit of a shock this evening when he saw the stunning W10 approach his grotto at speed! After 11 months of planning it is great to see so many families here having fun and I look forward to welcoming many more over the festive period.”



Lap of Lights ticket prices start at £30 per car including all occupants. Ice Trak is from £8 for adults, £6 per child. Entry to the Lodge is free with a Lap of Lights ticket. The event opens on 26 November and runs through to 3 January (closed on 29, 30 November and 25 December). Full details and booking at www.silverstone.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.