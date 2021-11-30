WNC Cabinet to consider proposed changes to bus lane enforcement
|Author: Craig Forsyth
|Published: 30th November 2021 08:46
Councillors will meet next week to consider proposed changes to enforcing Northampton’s bus lanes, after hearing people’s views on the issue.
West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet will discuss plans to change the operational times of the Weedon Road/St James’ Road bus lane to morning peak hours only of 7.30am to 9.30am, as well as removing the number-plate recognition camera from its current site near the Westbridge petrol station to an alternative location. At the meeting next Tuesday evening (7 December), members will also consider extending the use of the lanes from buses, cycles and taxis to also include private hire cabs and licensed public scooters.
The proposals follow a public consultation on the scheme this autumn which received a total of 2,752 responses from residents, businesses and local organisations. The feedback received showed that half of all respondents were in favour of the Weedon Road/St James’ Road bus lane continuing to be enforced to some degree, but nearly two-thirds of those thought it should be limited to morning peak times.
Comments
