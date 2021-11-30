WNC Cabinet to consider proposed changes to bus lane enforcement

Councillors will meet next week to consider proposed changes to enforcing Northampton’s bus lanes, after hearing people’s views on the issue.



West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet will discuss plans to change the operational times of the Weedon Road/St James’ Road bus lane to morning peak hours only of 7.30am to 9.30am, as well as removing the number-plate recognition camera from its current site near the Westbridge petrol station to an alternative location. At the meeting next Tuesday evening (7 December), members will also consider extending the use of the lanes from buses, cycles and taxis to also include private hire cabs and licensed public scooters.



The proposals follow a public consultation on the scheme this autumn which received a total of 2,752 responses from residents, businesses and local organisations. The feedback received showed that half of all respondents were in favour of the Weedon Road/St James’ Road bus lane continuing to be enforced to some degree, but nearly two-thirds of those thought it should be limited to morning peak times.

Enforcement of the bus lane rules has been in place since February, when the previous county council installed number-plate recognition cameras at the Weedon Road/St James’ Road bus lane and at the Drapery, a bus-only street. The bus lanes are currently in operation 24/7 with motorists facing a fine of up to £60 if they break the rules.

Should Cabinet decide to approve the proposals next week, then the changes to the current enforcement arrangements would come into effect during the week after the meeting, following and subject to the completion of the council’s legal process around its committee decisions, also known as the ‘call-in period’.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, who will be reporting an update on the consultation’s key findings to Full Council this Thursday (2 December), said: “Public response to our bus lane consultation was both significant and encouraging and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to give their views, which proved to be really valuable in reviewing the arrangements.

“Bus lanes play a role in making public transport easier and quicker for our residents and the proposals being put forward to Cabinet reflect the feedback we’ve received that changes are required to the current scheme so that we ensure we get the balance right for everyone.”