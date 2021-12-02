  • Bookmark this page

New funding to help those hit hardest by the pandemic

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 2nd December 2021 08:29

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), Public Health Northamptonshire and The Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum have been awarded £635,500 from central government to help local charities and groups across West Northants who have been supporting the most vulnerable members of society during the pandemic.
 
The Supporting Those At Risk (STAR) Fund is to help address the long-term impact of COVID-19 by supporting organisations that provide local services to the most at risk residents in West Northamptonshire,
 
Round one is now open for applications from eligible community organisations. 
 
The closing date is 12 December 2021, with the intention to award the grants before Christmas.
 
Round two will be announced in due course.
 
Charities and groups will need to explain what they intend to spend the money on and how it will benefit at risk people. These may include:
  • existing schemes which support people struggling to afford food and other essentials,
  • projects advising and providing information to people to help them access longer term support, such as benefits,
  • projects that provide targeted support in areas of greatest need and deprivation, including rural areas.
Cllr Matt Golby, WNC's Cabinet Member for adult care, wellbeing, and health integration, said: “The pandemic has substantially changed how we live.
 
“As well as the tragic human and economic loss, some of society’s most vulnerable groups have been put at heightened risk: individuals living alone, mainly the elderly, and victims of domestic abuse confined to unsafe homes.
 
“We have some wonderful groups and charities across West Northants who are doing amazing work to help and support the most vulnerable members of our society.
 
“This money will help them to continue the crucial work they do, and we encourage groups to apply as soon as they can, so we can direct the money to where it is needed most."
 
WNC particularly welcomes applications from groups showing collaborative working, those working together to support specific local communities, minority groups and those most in need or at risk.
 
It is quick and easy to apply, more information is available here - https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/community-funding-grants/star-fund-supporting-those-risk.

