People currently eligible urged to come forward for jabs as NHS prepares to extend COVID-19 vaccine programme in Northamptonshire

Author: NHS Trust Published: 2nd December 2021 09:51

Preparations are under way in Northamptonshire for tens of thousands more people to be given access to booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – and people currently eligible are being reminded to access theirs.

The government has confirmed this week that the booster programme will soon be extended.

Plans are currently being worked up locally to create capacity for these extra vaccines to be given, and those eligible will be contacted by the NHS when it is their turn to come forward, either by text or letter.



In the meantime, people aged 40+ and others already eligible for a booster jab are being urged to book their appointments now or attend a local drop-in clinic, while the offer of a vaccine remains open to anyone yet to take up their first or second dose.

Anna Dorothy, Deputy Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said:

“For those who are eligible for a vaccine now, please do come forward to get your jab. Last week we delivered around 30,000 booster vaccinations across the county – so if you are currently eligible, book your jab via www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine, call 119 or visit one of our drop-in clinics and get the protection you need this winter.

“Meanwhile, the NHS is having to work at extreme pace to put in place the next phase of the successful COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“Following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the NHS will shortly set out how teams will expand the booster programme to tens of thousands more people in Northamptonshire.

“For those not yet eligible for a booster, the NHS will contact you when you are due to book in for your potentially lifesaving booster vaccination, and when you get the call, we urge you to come forward as quickly as possible.”

Those currently eligible for a booster include anyone aged over 40 as well as those who are clinically vulnerable, unpaid carers and frontline health and social care workers. People can book online, call 119 or visit a drop-in clinic. They will receive letters and text messages confirming their eligibility for a booster, and advance appointment bookings are currently open to those eligible from five months after their second dose, as long as the appointment itself is booked for at least six months from the second dose.

Bookable appointments and drop-in clinics around the county are also available to anyone over 12 years old for a first vaccine, anyone aged over 16 years old for a second vaccine and anyone immuno-supressed (with a letter from their GP or consultant) for a third primary dose. People aged 18 or over should have their second dose from eight weeks after their first dose. Most people aged 16 or 17 should have their second dose from twelve weeks after their 1st dose.

It’s also worth noting that if you have had a positive COVID-19 test and you are under 18, you must now wait 12 weeks before getting your vaccine. Adults over 18 must wait 4 weeks (28 days) if they have had a positive COVID-19 test before accessing a vaccine.

There are a number of vaccine clinics around the county offering thousands of bookable slots and drop-in clinics this week. St Michaels and All Angels’ Church in Perry Street, Northampton is open regularly for vaccinations to anyone over the age of 12 years old.

Raza Naqvi, Operational Lead for Oldfield Pharmacy at St Michael and All Angels’ Church said:

“It’s been really encouraging to see so many people pop in for their vaccines at St Michael and All Angels’ Church so far. We are open five days a week for anyone over the age of 12 to drop-in for a vaccine or make an appointment for your first, second dose, third primary dose or booster dose – if eligible. There are plenty of appointments and drop-in sessions available at the site which is conveniently located within easy reach of Northampton town centre.

“It is our mission to protect the people of Northamptonshire against COVID-19, both for their own health and for the safety of loved-ones and the wider community. Come along and get the protection you need before Christmas.”

For all the latest information visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for drop-in timings, eligibility and booking details. More clinics and appointments are being added daily.

