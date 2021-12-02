Millions to be made available to most vulnerable in West Northamptonshire this Winter

Millions of pounds will be made available to help the most vulnerable this winter as the economy of the West Northamptonshire area continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Executive is pleased to announce that a total of £2.6million will be made available through the Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

This support ranges from Holiday School Meal Vouchers for the next two term holidays to a 'fuel bank concept' which supports the maintenance of energy within the household over the winter period.

Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families and education, said: “We welcome the funding from the Government’s Household Support Fund, which in West Northamptonshire will go towards helping those most in need to get back on their feet following the height and the horrors of the pandemic.

“No one should go cold or hungry this winter. We’ll be working hard with our partners to make sure that is a reality and that people feel supported towards living healthy and fulfilling lives in our county.”

A fuel bank works like a food bank but offering emergency energy top-ups instead of food parcels.

These will be available to residents on pre-payment meters who have disconnected from the energy network (or are at imminent risk of disconnecting) and lack the means to keep the light or heat on. Eligible residents will receive a same-day £40 emergency credit.

Once all approvals are in place, the scheme will go live on 1st December, direct applications can be made through our main community partners: Citizens Advice and Job Centre Plus.

The HSF is the third iteration of the COVID-19 Winter Grant Scheme that was originally launched in November 2020. This latest fund will be available up to March 2022.

In line with previous iterations, there is a stipulation that a minimum of 50 per cent of the fund must be used to support families with children.