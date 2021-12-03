Festive season waste and recycling arrangements

With the festive season officially in full swing, West Northamptonshire Council is reminding residents that their waste and recycling collections will run as normal this Christmas and New Year.

The waste and recycling collection crews will be working around the clock this festive season to make sure that all your services are delivered on time and with no delays. Waste and recycling collection days will not change over Christmas and New Year, whilst garden waste collections will be suspended from 27 December 2021 until 7 January 2022 across the area.

Real Christmas trees will be collected on the weeks beginning 10 and 17 January 2022. Residents are advised to place their tree next to their garden waste bin if they live in the Daventry and South Northants areas or next to their recycling bin if they live in Northampton. Please ensure any trees over 6ft tall are cut in a half. Residents on sack collection rounds can present their trees beside their recycling boxes and green sacks on their collection day.

Additional recycling can be presented alongside your boxes and bins in clear sacks or in additional boxes. These can also be taken to your Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC)- open as usual throughout the festive period except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, and up to 2pm on Christmas Eve.

Cllr Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council's cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, said: “Full details of all your waste and recycling arrangements can be found easily online. As part of the efforts to cut down on the use of postage and printing, we will not be distributing waste and recycling calendars for 2022 to all households in the area.

. If you choose, you can print a copy yourself." “You can check your collection arrangements by downloading on your smartphone the Northampton app if you live in Northampton or the West Northamptonshire Council app if you live in the Daventry and South Northants areas or seeing a digital copy of your collection calendar for the year by typing in your postcode on our website www.westnorthants.gov.uk/bincollections . If you choose, you can print a copy yourself."

www.westnorthants.gov.uk/bincollections Residents can download their 2022 bin collection calendar and check their collection day at