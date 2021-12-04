Got symptoms? Get a PCR test and ideally isolate until you get the results

Published: 4th December 2021

Got symptoms? Get a PCR test and ideally isolate until you get the results. That’s the message from Public Health officials this week for children and adults as a further 3,801 residents test positive for COVID-19 across Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire’s Director of Public Health is reminding residents that if they are experiencing any one of the three symptoms of the coronavirus it is absolutely vital to take a PCR test. This test must not be confused with the Lateral Flow test which residents are being urged to take twice weekly when they do not have symptoms.

The advice remains as it has been since testing became available earlier on in the pandemic; take a PCR test if you have symptoms of COVID-19 as soon as possible, even if mild. The symptoms are:

a high temperature

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

In light of the arrival of the Omicron variant in the county it is also vital to stay at home until you get your test result and to only leave your home to have the test. Check here to see if people you live with also need to self-isolate.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“The Public Health Team in Northamptonshire has received reports of both adults and children going to work or school, despite showing symptoms of the virus and not having taken a PCR test. This is very risky behaviour and behaviour which puts the health of the individual and their work colleagues and fellow pupils and their families in jeopardy. If you have symptoms you must book a PCR test to rule out the virus and ideally stay at home and isolate until you receive a negative result.

“There are two types of tests and the COVID-19 test you need depends on why you're getting tested. PCR tests are for those who are displaying symptoms, they're sent to a lab to be checked for variants and are more sensitive to the virus. The rapid lateral flow tests are only for people who do not have symptoms. “

The increased COVID case volumes seen in recent weeks indicate that cases are once again starting to rise. This weeks’ data surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 21 – 28 November 2021, shows:

· 3, 801 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week. This is an increase of 9% compared with previous week.

· Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population is 495.6, which is higher than last week (448.0) and significantly higher than the national average (442.4).

· The highest rates locally are Corby (616.2) and Kettering (580.7).

· Eleven people died in Northamptonshire within 28 days of a positive test.

· Positive cases for both males and females aged 0 to 9 years have continued to increase since the beginning of November.

· The age group with the most positive cases for both males and females was predominately 10- to 19-year-olds, followed by 40- to 49-year-olds.

· Over the last 4-week period the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has decreased but numbers remain high.

· Overall, more women than men tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

· The latest data shows a total of 89 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 30th November 2021, which represents a 2% decrease when compared to the previous week (23rd November 2021).

