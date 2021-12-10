NN12

>

News

>

Local News Christmas Market in Towcester Author: Nick Holder Published: 7th December 2021 09:57 The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 10th December 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and it should be our biggest of the year.



The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 10th December 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and it should be our biggest of the year.



All of our regular stalls are expected for this final market of the year, which has been a great success throughout 2021 despite everything else which is going on in the world.



Stalls include 2 alcohol sellers, selling selections of whisky, wine, and cider, and with Christmas approaching this is an ideal time time start stocking up.



Our hot food caterers should also be attending, helping to keep customers warm and well fed, in addition to our recycle business, so fon't forget your containers.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures remain in place to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that sdvice to make the market safe to visit.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.