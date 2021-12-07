Deadline approaching for region's SME businesses to obtain free specialist advice

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 7th December 2021 12:01

Marcus Trofimov, Silverstone Composites.

Businesses are being urged to register for their own free Be the Business Advisory Board being offered by the Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC) before places run out this side of Christmas.

In addition, business leaders from the region are being encouraged to volunteer to join an Advisory Board and help other companies in the cluster grow.

STC CEO Pim van Baarsen commented: “The first round of Advisory Boards have already proven highly beneficial for those businesses taking part, helping them to tackle challenges as they look to pursue their growth ambitions.

“Places for the next Advisory Boards are filling fast, so I seriously urge those businesses who would like to tap into the experiences of senior figures from larger corporate organisations to register immediately.

“This a fantastic opportunity being offered to small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) across our region from Be the Business.”

And Pim added: “Senior leaders who feel they can offer support in an advisory role are also extremely welcome – those who have done this to date have reported just how rewarding it has been, and how they have learnt some things themselves from fellow Board members and the SMEs they are supporting.”

Advisory Boards are part of a wider business growth programme being hosted by the STC in partnership with government-backed organisation Be the Business.

Businesses wishing to apply for their own Advisory Board should CLICK HERE.

Alternatively, please CLICK HERE to volunteer as a Board member.

To find out more about Advisory Boards, CLICK HERE, and for more about becoming a Board member, CLICK HERE.

Renowned vehicle/motorsport engineering agency Collins Ltd and carbon composite manufacturing specialist Silverstone Composites are just two of the businesses to have so far worked with a Be the Business Advisory Board through the STC.

Collins Ltd co-founder Jenner Collins said: “The board has been even more helpful than I expected. We can now deal with problems in different ways. Without their input, we might not have seen new ways of approaching business problems. They’ve given us so much of their time and genuinely want to help us.”

Silverstone Composites MD Marcus Trofimov added: “I felt empowered by the fact that these highly experienced, knowledgeable people had not just taken time out of their busy lives to give me advice and support, but they actually validated what I was doing. I think we all had mutual respect.”

STC member Tobias Knichel, MD of PUNCH Flybrid, which innovates in hybrid flywheel technology, has joined the likes of BAE Systems and Lloyds Banking in becoming a volunteer Board member.

Tobias enthused: “It’s so interesting to think about the challenges these young businesses are facing, and how you might adapt your own collective experience to help them. Everyone is working together to try to come up with good solutions, and that creates a very positive atmosphere. I think it's a brilliant initiative.”

CLICK HERE for the full Collins case study and CLICK HERE for the full Silverstone Composites/PUNCH Flybrid case study.





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.