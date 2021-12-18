  • Bookmark this page

Busking for Crisis in Towcester

Author: Louise Ramplin Published: 8th December 2021 10:18

Sponne school students, Annie and Emily, have been busking in Towcester this month, attempting to raise money for the homeless charity Crisis.

Sponne school students, Annie and Emily, have been busking in Towcester this month, attempting to raise money for the homeless charity Crisis.

Both girls are keen guitarists and have been playing together at Towcester Rock School for the last four years. They were recently awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award from Towcester Rock School for their efforts in helping younger students.

 

Annie and Emily were moved to launch their fundraising by the Crisis message: Together we will end homelessness.

 

Around 290,000 people in England will walk the cold streets with no home this winter. Crisis offers year-round education, employment, housing and well-being services to help people take their first steps away from homelessness.


The girls originally set themselves a target of £250, but due to the generosity of the marvellous local community, they have already smashed this and donations now total over £700!


Annie and Emily will be playing some Christmas tunes at Towcester Town Hall on Saturday 11th December 2021 (2pm) and on Saturday 18th December 2021 (9.30). If you see them about, please show your support or donate online at https://gofund.me/b3019998

