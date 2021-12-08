Northamptonshire reaches first anniversary of remarkable COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

Author: NHS Trust Published: 8th December 2021 13:47

Today (8th December 2021) marks the first anniversary of the very first life-saving COVID-19 vaccine being administered in the county, which took place at the county’s first vaccination hub at Northampton General Hospital. People currently eligible are being urged to come forward for their jabs as the NHS prepares to extend the COVID-19 vaccine programme in Northamptonshire.

One year on, the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme has reached some incredible milestones:

More than half a million people vaccinated (at least one dose)

Over 1.2m total vaccine doses given

1000s of amazing staff and volunteers involved in delivering the programme

More than 40 vaccination sites, including: 18 GP-led services 21 pharmacy-led community vaccine sites 3 hospital hubs 1 vaccination centre

240 care homes visited

89 school sites visited to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds

Anna Dorothy, Deputy Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said:

“This week we mark the first anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine given in the county and I am so thankful to the unbelievable efforts of every single person involved in the programme. We cannot thank them enough for working so hard and overcoming every obstacle to get as many life-saving jabs into the arms of Northamptonshire’s residents as safely and quickly as possible.

“The vaccine has made a significant difference in saving lives and reducing transmission and it is vital that everyone currently eligible comes forward for their jabs. Whether it’s for your first, second dose, third primary dose or booster dose, if eligible, we have thousands of appointments available at clinics around the county. You can book your jab via www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine, call 119 or visit one of our drop-in clinics and get the protection you need. We have plenty of vaccines available for everyone who’s eligible.

“For those not yet eligible for a booster, the NHS will contact you when you are due to book in for your vaccination and, when you get the call, we urge you to come forward as quickly as you can.”

The government confirmed last week that the booster programme will soon be extended to all adults over 18. Those due to become eligible will be contacted by the NHS when it is their turn to come forward, either by text or letter.

People who are already eligible for a booster include anyone aged over 40 as well as those who are clinically vulnerable, unpaid carers and frontline health and social care workers. Currently booster doses can only be given to those eligible at least six months after their second dose, though we expect protocols to change over the coming week to bring this forward to three months.

To get a booster, people can book online, call 119 or visit a drop-in clinic. They will receive letters and text messages confirming their eligibility for a booster, and advance appointment bookings are currently open to those eligible from five months after their second dose, as long as the appointment itself is booked for at least six months from the second dose.

Bookable appointments and selected drop-in clinics around the county are also available to those over 12 years old for a first vaccine, aged over 16 years old for a second vaccine and anyone immuno-supressed (with a letter from their GP or consultant) for a third primary dose.

People aged 18 or over should have their second dose from eight weeks after their first dose. Most people aged 16 or 17 should have their second dose from twelve weeks after their first dose. In most cases, your second dose should be the same vaccine type as your first dose apart from in exceptional clinical circumstances after a discussion with your clinician or where you had an AstraZeneca first dose and it is not readily available for your second dose.

If you have had a positive COVID-19 test and you are under 18, you must now wait 12 weeks before getting your vaccine. Adults over 18 must wait 4 weeks (28 days) if they have had a positive COVID-19 test before accessing a vaccine.

There are a number of vaccine clinics around the county offering thousands of bookable slots and several walk-in clinics this week in Corby, Northampton, Rushden, South Northamptonshire, Thrapston and Wellingborough.

For all the latest information visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for drop-in timings, eligibility and booking details. More clinics and appointments are being added daily.

Anna Dorothy continues:

"It’s been an unforgettable year and our historic vaccination programme is by no means over. We must all continue to do what we can to protect ourselves and others and that means taking up the offer of a vaccine as soon as you are eligible. Nobody wants the unwanted gift of COVID-19 for Christmas."

