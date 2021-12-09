  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Evening WI plant 50 trees

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 9th December 2021 09:13

Towcester Evening WI has planted 50 trees at the Saxon Fields, Towcester, as part of their commemorations for its 50th Anniversary. It is hoped that these trees will flourish and provide a lasting legacy to the town; to be admired by future generations.

Members and guests came together on Friday to officially plant the last tree. The trees are native trees - Rowan, Silver Birch and Wild Cherry; all kindly donated by the Woodland Trust.  The tree planted at the ceremony is a Monterey Pine, kindly donated by Brian Collins, former Landscape Officer of SNC.  

Among our guests were the Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), Ann Addison, Deputy Towcester Town Mayor, Martin Johns, Councillors from WNC and the Town Council, Northamptonshire County Federation of WIs Climate Ambassador, Lou Stockwin, and Allan and Barbara Nall from DW Roberts Opticians, who kindly sponsor one of our WI planters in the town.

The rain stopped; the sun shone; and after the ceremony we retired to the Tove Valley Centre for hot drinks and pastries.

