The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Caswell Science & Technology Park

"I have just had the chance to take a look at this and it is excellent. Lucky Towcester!"
- Clare S
Time is running out to apply for a school Reception place for September 2022

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 14th December 2021 11:35

Parents and guardians of children due to start school for the first-time next year, are being urged to apply for places now.


Any child who turns four years old before 31 August 2022 is eligible for a place in Reception starting in September 2022.

Cllr Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “Please remember to apply on time, otherwise your preference cannot be considered until March and you may not get the school place you want."

The deadline to apply is 5 pm, Saturday, 15 January 2022.  Visit https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/primary-school-places

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Nearby postcodes

