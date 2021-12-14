NN12

>

News

>

Local News Time is running out to apply for a school Reception place for September 2022 Author: Gavin Moore Published: 14th December 2021 11:35





Any child who turns four years old before 31 August 2022 is eligible for a place in Reception starting in September 2022.



Cllr Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “Please remember to apply on time, otherwise your preference cannot be considered until March and you may not get the school place you want."



The deadline to apply is 5 pm, Saturday, 15 January 2022. Visit https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/primary-school-places. Parents and guardians of children due to start school for the first-time next year, are being urged to apply for places now.Any child who turns four years old before 31 August 2022 is eligible for a place in Reception starting in September 2022.Cllr Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “Please remember to apply on time, otherwise your preference cannot be considered until March and you may not get the school place you want."The deadline to apply is 5 pm, Saturday, 15 January 2022. Visit

Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.