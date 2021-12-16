Andrea Leadsom MP to hold public meeting on West Northamptonshire Strategic Plan

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 14th December 2021 13:05

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP will be chairing a public meeting for constituents to hear about developments in the local area, and specifically, its impact on Towcester on Thursday 16th December 2021, 5pm-6.30pm.

The Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Jonathan Nunn will update the community and answer questions. Also attending will be National Highways to discuss traffic concerns and Persimmon to update the community on the relief road’s progress. Developers with plans for the local area were invited but declined to attend. The meeting will have limited spaces for in-person attendees at the Forum, but will be streamed online for other attendees to take part.

Andrea Leadsom MP said: “Hundreds of constituents have written to me with their grave concerns about the extent of development in our area, particularly of industrial units and logistics warehousing. Towcester is a historic town, full of character and its fantastic community spirit must be protected.”

To sign up for a ticket in person or to participate online please use this Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/public-meeting-on-west-northamptonshire-strategic-plan-towcester-tickets-220803157187

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.