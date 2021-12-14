WNC stabilisation budget proposed for 2022-23

Cllr Malcom Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance said: “This is a balanced budget achieved in challenging circumstances. It ensures the Council has a robustly resourced plan to deliver its vision and priority objectives and has aligned its resources appropriately following a thorough and robust assessment of risks, issues and opportunities using the latest available information.

West Northamptonshire Council has published its draft budget for 2022-23.

The draft revenue budget of £733.8 million is made up of:

Dedicated schools’ expenditure (wholly funded by Government Grant) of £397.4m; and

Funding for the investment of all other services of £336.4m.

Funding for all other services (£336.4m) represents a growth on the previous year of £42.2 million which will fund investment in services, pay and other inflationary costs incurred against existing contracts as well as unavoidable and one-off budget pressures.

These pressures are offset by £19.6m of productivity gains and additional income and technical budget adjustments of £12.8m providing for a net budget growth of £9.8m.

The budget assumes a Council Tax increase of 2.99% which is to be invested in local service provision. This would represent an average increase on a Band D property across the area of £46.84 per year or £0.90p per week.

Service improvements incorporated into the budget includes:

Additional investment in the Highways service

Additional investment in Refuse and Recycling

The promotion of bus services

Investment to drive forward the sustainability/green agenda

Participation in the National Graduate Development Programme

Investment in Young Driver Training

Investment in the Flood Service

The creation of an HS2 Marshall post for three years

The impact of switching off the Bus Lane camera in the St. James’ area

Project resource to promote walking and cycling schemes.

Cllr Malcom Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance said: “This is a balanced budget achieved in challenging circumstances. It ensures the Council has a robustly resourced plan to deliver its vision and priority objectives and has aligned its resources appropriately following a thorough and robust assessment of risks, issues and opportunities using the latest available information.

“It will fund new investment in services and will ensure that resources are prioritised and earmarked to continue to support the most vulnerable in our local community in the most cost-effective way possible. Our Council Tax Reduction Scheme will give greater support for Care Leavers and War Widows and the £9.8 million funded by the council tax increase will be invested in local service provision.

“We have an unavoidable growth of £16.3m in order to protect existing service levels and thereby ensuring no reductions in services. This budget also incorporates a contingency fund to mitigate against potential uncertainties. It provides for the use of one-off funding to fund one-off pressures, invest to save schemes, time limited projects or to deal with the continued response to the pandemic.

“It is clear we face a challenging medium term financial position. This emphasises the importance of the ongoing work across our council to reshape and continually improve processes and ways of working so we can reduce the cost-of-service provision, in order to protect against service reductions and to balance future years’ budgets.”

This proposed draft Budget commences a six-week budget consultation process enabling residents, businesses, local partners and other stakeholders to review the budget proposals and financial plans and provide feedback. This report will also be presented to the Overview and Scrutiny Committee for review and comment.

It is expected that the Government will release details of the Provisional Settlement to the Council after the publication of this report but before the Cabinet meeting where it will be discussed. This is one of the main areas where there is likely to be change between the draft and final budget. The Cabinet meeting will be updated on the provisional settlement information should it be released by Government prior to the meeting.

