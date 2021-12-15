  • Bookmark this page

WNC revenue monitoring report shows forcast balanced year end position

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 15th December 2021 12:39

The report forecasts a balanced year end out-turn position against its budget of £326 million.

 

West Northamptonshire Council published its latest budget monitoring report this week.

The report forecasts a balanced year end out-turn position against its budget of £326 million.

Cllr Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance, said:

“The anticipated balanced year end position is being achieved in very challenging circumstances, due to the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity to address a number of legacy issues, while seeking to become more efficient in service delivery as a new Unitary authority.

“I am pleased that against this difficult backdrop, we have been able to protect the delivery of our services and whilst the report highlights some identified service pressures, we will seek to manage this within the year.

“We must also be aware of the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact. As such, we will continue to review and monitor our position closely throughout the rest of this financial year.”

The report provides an assessment of the Council’s financial performance against its approved 2021-21 budget and is part of a monitoring process put in place to ensure West Northamptonshire Council can meet all its commitments since becoming a new unitary council on 1st April 2021 and ensuring it can adequately fund new service designs and ways of working.

The annual budget, which is the very first created for this authority; covers spending across all council services including care to vulnerable adults and children, education, the collection and disposal of waste, household waste recycling, leisure and community wellbeing, highways, planning, economic development, collection of council tax and business rates, housing benefit, council tax support, housing and support for the homeless.

 



