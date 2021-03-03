New funding launched for West Northants businesses

the Government announced that a further £425m would be made available for Local Authorities On 3 March 2021,, through a conditional top-up to the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) from 1 April 2021. We currently hold an Additional Restrictions Grant fund of £2,782,193.

The goal is to try and support as many businesses as possible that have been affected by the restrictions with the money received from government, whilst keeping the individual grant amounts high enough that they will provide meaningful support to those businesses in most need.

The scheme will require applicants to demonstrate that they continue to suffer a 30 per cent loss in revenue (or greater) compared with pre-pandemic revenue levels.

Local businesses will benefit from this funding in addition to the robust free support service already delivered through our Economy Team

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “This funding has been customised to align with Government guidelines and have the greatest level of impact to those employers who have faced the greatest level of financial hardship.”

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and growth, said “We at WNC are dedicated to supporting and growing the local economy, and helping our businesses is a top priority.

“Our dedicated Economy Team are always available for every business to engage with for business and employment support.

“This funding is an essential lifeline to help our business community, and we are doing all that we can to secure economic prosperity within West Northamptonshire and rapidly recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”