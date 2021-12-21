  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

"From feedback received from our various helpers a lot of our visitors had observed that they found us by visiting the website and decided to come along. So it works and thank you very much!! "
Could you care for residents in your community?

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 21st December 2021 09:38
West Northamptonshire Council is appealing for your help to ensure we can continue to care for everyone in our community over the Christmas period and beyond - as we respond to the continuing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and make sure we can cope if the potential situation arises where we don’t have the staff available.
Perhaps you're already part of a community group which provides help in the community? Our residents and communities stepped in and did a wonderful job last year when the pandemic hit and we are appealing to you and your community spirit again at a time of need. We want to hear from you if you can volunteer in a caring role in the coming weeks and months.
 
While we don’t yet know what would be needed and when, if caring is in your nature and you think you could help out at this time; whether you have a few hours spare a week in the evenings or at the weekends, we would love to hear from you if:
 
  • You are an individual, community group, faith group, charity, parish, or town council wanting to support people in your local community.
  • You are an individual or organisation wanting to support people including;
  • People willing to provide support with care including shopping, driving, cooking or personal care.
  • Professionally qualified care staff including those with translation skills

If you would like to register as a new volunteer, please complete the form at this website address: https://northamptonshire-self.achieveservice.com/service/Could_you_care_
Full training and support will be provided.

Thank you for considering helping during the Coronavirus pandemic. The generosity of our volunteers has made a big difference to many hundreds of people in West Northamptonshire.
 
Stay safe and look after yourselves and your loved ones at this time.
