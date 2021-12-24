Merry Christmas everyone...

Author: James Rudd Published: 24th December 2021 08:08

A very merry Christmas to all visitors, readers and advertisers on AboutMyArea/NN12.Santa arrives



A very merry Christmas 2021 to all readers, correspondents, advertisers and friends of Towcester's only online daily news and what's on portal AboutMyArea/NN12

Christmas is upon us, the last Shopping is being completed, no white Christmas in 2021 but it is the season to be merry!

Wishing you all a very merry Christmas.

James Rudd, Site Editor

