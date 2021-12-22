  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Thanks for your prompt response.  I think the site is excellent."
- Heather
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

No need for WNC to charge for green bin waste

Author: Cllr Ian McCord (Independent) Published: 22nd December 2021 16:48

Cllr Ian McCord, Independent member for DeanshangerCllr Ian McCord, Independent member for Deanshanger

There is no need for West Northants Council to charge for green waste anywhere in the district following an unexpected additional income from the government.

At the Cabinet meeting 21 December 2021 Cllr Malcolm Longley confirmed that the council had received £3.8 million more than the draft budget.

Cllr Ian McCord, Independent member for Deanshanger, said,

“Recently I led a cross party group of councillors to have the green waste charges reviewed. The Scrutiny Committee, with a Conservative majority, resolved to ask cabinet to think again and reconsider the waste decision. The council was planning to raise and extra £0.8 million by extending its charges to the former South Northants area in addition to the £2.2 million that is raked in at present.

This additional income from the government allows the council to remove the charge for green waste, keep the budget intact with no service reductions and ease the burden on the local tax payer.

There is no need now to charge for green waste anywhere in West Northants. If the Cabinet and the administration persist with this charging proposal it will not be for financial reasons but simply because they see the residents as an easy target to get cash from.”

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies