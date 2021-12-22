No need for WNC to charge for green bin waste

Author: Cllr Ian McCord (Independent) Published: 22nd December 2021 16:48

Cllr Ian McCord, Independent member for Deanshanger

There is no need for West Northants Council to charge for green waste anywhere in the district following an unexpected additional income from the government.

At the Cabinet meeting 21 December 2021 Cllr Malcolm Longley confirmed that the council had received £3.8 million more than the draft budget.

Cllr Ian McCord, Independent member for Deanshanger, said,

“Recently I led a cross party group of councillors to have the green waste charges reviewed. The Scrutiny Committee, with a Conservative majority, resolved to ask cabinet to think again and reconsider the waste decision. The council was planning to raise and extra £0.8 million by extending its charges to the former South Northants area in addition to the £2.2 million that is raked in at present.

This additional income from the government allows the council to remove the charge for green waste, keep the budget intact with no service reductions and ease the burden on the local tax payer.

There is no need now to charge for green waste anywhere in West Northants. If the Cabinet and the administration persist with this charging proposal it will not be for financial reasons but simply because they see the residents as an easy target to get cash from.”

