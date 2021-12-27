Northants care workers offered £600 thank you payment

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 27th December 2021 08:26

A bonus of £600 is to be offered to all staff across Northamptonshire delivering CQC Regulated Care Services for their efforts during the ongoing pandemic and over the coming winter months.

Leaders from West and North Northamptonshire Council, together with Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group Chief Executive have worked together and merged funding available for this purpose to make the offer.

The payment is made in recognition of the vital role carers undertake in helping to keep people at home or looking after them in care homes and supporting those returning after hospital stays. This kind of care is critical in helping our hospitals and health service cope over this busy and challenging period.

We hope the extra payment will act as an incentive for care workers to keep going and remain in their jobs in CQC regulated settings over the winter, and for new starters to join the caring profession over the coming winter months, up until March 31.

There are more than 12,075 staff employed by over 400 independent care and support providers providing care and support to vulnerable individuals in the community and residential settings in the county. The funding will cost approximately £7.245m and comes from:

The combined West and North Northamptonshire Council’s COVID-19 Contain Outbreak Management Fund (£508,907)

The government Social Care Workforce Retention Fund (£5,236,093)

A contribution to each Northamptonshire Council (West & North) from Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group (£0.75m)

The payment will be made on March 31 2022 to existing staff and to new starters. To qualify as a new starter, individuals must be new to CQC regulated care and support and recruited on or before the end of January 2022. They will also receive the payment at the end of March. Full training and DBS checks will be provided to all new recruits.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “At the moment, there is an emerging shortage of home care staff across the county, and we are doing everything within our powers to address this. We acknowledge, and know only too well, that the care staff workforce is overworked, underpaid, and exhausted at a time when the demand for adult social care in the county has risen so sharply.

“We hope that by pooling funds together across health and social care and paying a loyalty bonus to care staff this winter, we are showing that all partners appreciate the dedication that they have shown in looking after vulnerable people across Northamptonshire. We also hope the offer will help to attract new staff to the profession.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “The care sector does a remarkable job in looking after our most vulnerable but the past two years, with rising demand and the challenges of the pandemic, has shown that they are absolutely invaluable to our communities.

“As such it’s only right that we take these extra measures to ensure that they are properly rewarded for all of their hard work and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to work with partners across the county to make this a reality.”

Chief Executive Northamptonshire’s Clinical Commissioning Group, Toby Sanders, said: “As health and social care leaders we are doing everything we can to ensure that the best possible care is in place for patients leaving hospital.

“In Northamptonshire thousands of care workers tirelessly offer care and support for individuals in their own homes and residential care settings.



"These people are also at the front line when it comes to enabling individuals who have had an acute hospital episode to leave in a timely and safe manner.

"This one-off bonus scheme is designed to urgently help retain and recruit dedicated care staff through the many challenges of the winter ahead.

"We hope it goes some way in showing the NHS appreciation of the work carers do and will ensure the provision of high quality care to residents and reduce pressure on other parts of our health and social care system."

