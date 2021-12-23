  • Bookmark this page

Andrea Leadsom MP backs Northanmpton's bid to become Jubilee city

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 23rd December 2021 17:25
Rt Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire has welcomed the news that Northampton has applied to win city status as part of a competition in honour of the 2022 Platinum Jubilee – a move which could raise the town’s status and profile and support the local economy.

 

  • 39 places across the UK, including Northampton, have entered the competition to gain city status as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

 

  • Gaining city status can provide a boost to local communities and open up new opportunities, where the local economies have benefited from their improved national and global standing.

 

  • Applications will be judged by experts on a towns’ distinct identity and community – with the chance to bring a number of benefits to local communities as the Conservative Government levels up the country.

 

39 places across the UK and British Overseas Territories have applied to the competition which is part of a series of planned celebrations to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s historic 70-year reign.

 

Communities living in previous winning towns, including Perth and Preston, have benefitted from the jobs and opportunities which the recognition brought to their areas through their increased national and global standing. The status brings attention from customers and investors, and promotes the area as a place to do business.

 

In another first and unlike previous competitions, an expert panel will work closely with Ministers to make their recommendations, before being approved by Her Majesty The Queen.

 

Commenting, Rt Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire said:

 

“I fully back Northampton’s bid to be considered for city status in honour of Her Majesty’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee. This is an opportunity  to promote and boost our community with the investment, jobs, and opportunities that previous winners have enjoyed. It’s fantastic news, and I hope that Northampton will be successfully granted city status!”

