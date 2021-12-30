New Year vaccine clinics offer Northamptonshire people plenty of opportunities to get boosted for 2022

Author: NHS Trust Published: 30th December 2021 14:49

People eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccination are being urged to protect themselves from coronavirus this new year, with bookable appointments and drop-in sessions available around Northamptonshire over the bank holiday weekend.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be in Market Square, Northampton, from 9am to 6pm on New Year’s Day, while Regent Pharmacy in the town’s Regent Square will also be open from 10am to 6pm for pre-booked appointments or drop-ins.

Booster jabs are available in Corby, Thrapston, Kettering, Northampton and Wellingborough on New Year’s Eve, while sessions are also being offered on Sunday 2 and / or Monday 3 January in Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Towcester and Wellingborough.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said people should take the opportunity to get boosted and give themselves the best possible protection from the Omicron strain.

He said: “The experts are clear that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine don’t offer the protection we need from the new strain – so if you’re eligible you should start the new year right and get yourself boosted without delay. Getting the booster also means you’re much less likely to end up seriously ill from coronavirus, which is really important as Omicron cases continue to rise.

“We have thousands of bookable slots available across Northamptonshire over the next week as well as a number of drop-in clinics all around the county. We have plenty of vaccine available so if you are aged 18 or over and your second dose was at least three months ago, your booster jab is waiting for you this new year!”

Northamptonshire’s new mobile vaccination service, introduced before Christmas as part of continuing efforts to make it easier for people to access the vaccine close to where they live, will be in the following locations over the next seven days:

Friday 31 December – Glamis Hall, Wellingborough (9am to 6pm)

Saturday 1 January – Market Square, Northampton (9am to 6pm)

Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 January – Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, Northampton (9am to 6pm)

Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 January – Market Square, Wellingborough (9am to 6pm)

A full list of drop-in sessions available around the county without an appointment can be found online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. As well as offering the booster jab to everyone who is entitled to one, all drop-in clinics offer first, second and third primary doses to those eligible. Please check eligibility criteria before attending a drop-in session.

Alternatively, appointments can be booked online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.