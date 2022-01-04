Whittlebury Park reveals new plant-based menus

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 4th January 2022 10:08

Whittlebury Park luxury countryside hotel and spa situated in rural Northamptonshire has introduced new plant-based menus across all its F&B outlets this month, to cater for those who are following Veganuary or simply looking to cut down on their meat and dairy consumption.

The delicious plant-based menu options include a limited-edition tasting menu at the resort’s 3 AA Rosette Murrays restaurant, alongside a choice of vegan wines. Aston’s restaurant will introduce its own three-course plant-based menu and there is also a plant-based afternoon tea. Whittlebury Spa will be serving plant-based options throughout the month, and a plant-based full English breakfast will be available at Astons and Silverstone Bar.

Murrays’ exclusive plant-based tasting menu will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from the 15th of January. Priced at £70 per person, dishes include Cambridgeshire onion, thyme and Saxby cider velouté; risotto with Lincolnshire Jerusalem artichoke and cashew nut dukkah; and Sicilian lemon aquafaba meringue. Vegan Champagne, Prosecco and wines are available.

The resort’s contemporary restaurant, Aston’s, will feature a variety of plant-based options throughout the month, including pea and mint Arancini with grilled asparagus, baby vegetables and truffle salad; chestnut mushroom and spinach suet pudding with braised red cabbage and carrot top pesto; and poached peach with poppy seed syrup and macerated strawberries.

Whittlebury Park’s plant-based afternoon tea is priced at £21.95 per person and includes a barbeque jackfruit slider with applewood style cheese, pickled gherkin, beef tomato, and avocado crumpet; a coronation hummus, spinach and red onion tortilla; dark chocolate mousse with nutty crunch; raspberry tart; coffee macaron; fruit and plain scones with strawberry jam and vanilla cream, and a selection of speciality tea or freshly brewed coffee.

In the spa, guests can enjoy a variety of buffet-style plant-based options, including 24-hour oats with fresh berries, warm churros with a dark chocolate and almond dip; and chargrilled tandoori tofu and mushroom pilaf. Plant-based options will be available at the spa on a permanent basis.

A full vegan breakfast is available at the Silverstone Bar and Astons, and features plant-based Lincolnshire sausage, vegan bacon, scrambled Oggs, grilled tomato, mushrooms, hash brown bites and baked beans.

Whittlebury Park is an award-winning 254-bedroom hotel, a 3 AA Rosette fine-dining restaurant, luxurious spa and 36-hole Championship golf course. At just a ten-minute drive from the M1, one hour from London and within easy reach of Oxford, Stowe and Stratford-upon-Avon, it’s the ideal location for a short break or to explore the delights of the local area.

For more information and to book please see: www.whittlebury.com/veganuary

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.