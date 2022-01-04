  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"About My Area does a great job for Towcester and district."
- Len Holder
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Whittlebury Park reveals new plant-based menus

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 4th January 2022 10:08

Whittlebury Park reveals new plant-based menus - Includes limited-edition Murrays tasting menu

 

Whittlebury Park luxury countryside hotel and spa situated in rural Northamptonshire has introduced new plant-based menus across all its F&B outlets this month, to cater for those who are following Veganuary or simply looking to cut down on their meat and dairy consumption.

 

The delicious plant-based menu options include a limited-edition tasting menu at the resort’s 3 AA Rosette Murrays restaurant, alongside a choice of vegan wines. Aston’s restaurant will introduce its own three-course plant-based menu and there is also a plant-based afternoon tea. Whittlebury Spa will be serving plant-based options throughout the month, and a plant-based full English breakfast will be available at Astons and Silverstone Bar.

 

Murrays’ exclusive plant-based tasting menu will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from the 15th of January. Priced at £70 per person, dishes include Cambridgeshire onion, thyme and Saxby cider velouté; risotto with Lincolnshire Jerusalem artichoke and cashew nut dukkah; and Sicilian lemon aquafaba meringue. Vegan Champagne, Prosecco and wines are available.

 

The resort’s contemporary restaurant, Aston’s, will feature a variety of plant-based options throughout the month, including pea and mint Arancini with grilled asparagus, baby vegetables and truffle salad; chestnut mushroom and spinach suet pudding with braised red cabbage and carrot top pesto; and poached peach with poppy seed syrup and macerated strawberries.

 

Whittlebury Park’s plant-based afternoon tea is priced at £21.95 per person and includes a barbeque jackfruit slider with applewood style cheese, pickled gherkin, beef tomato, and avocado crumpet; a coronation hummus, spinach and red onion tortilla; dark chocolate mousse with nutty crunch; raspberry tart; coffee macaron; fruit and plain scones with strawberry jam and vanilla cream, and a selection of speciality tea or freshly brewed coffee.

 

In the spa, guests can enjoy a variety of buffet-style plant-based options, including 24-hour oats with fresh berries, warm churros with a dark chocolate and almond dip; and chargrilled tandoori tofu and mushroom pilaf. Plant-based options will be available at the spa on a permanent basis.

 

A full vegan breakfast is available at the Silverstone Bar and Astons, and features plant-based Lincolnshire sausage, vegan bacon, scrambled Oggs, grilled tomato, mushrooms, hash brown bites and baked beans.

 

Whittlebury Park is an award-winning 254-bedroom hotel, a 3 AA Rosette fine-dining restaurant, luxurious spa and 36-hole Championship golf course. At just a ten-minute drive from the M1, one hour from London and within easy reach of Oxford, Stowe and Stratford-upon-Avon, it’s the ideal location for a short break or to explore the delights of the local area.

 

For more information and to book please see: www.whittlebury.com/veganuary

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies