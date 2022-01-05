  • Bookmark this page

Testimonials

""As residents of Towcester we have been using About My Area for some years now in order to find out what is going on in the local area. Advertising our Outside Catering business has simply added to ou..." more
- Sharon McMurray, Towcester Tearooms Outside Catering
Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team announces the departure of Otmar Szafnauer

Author: Will Hings Published: 5th January 2022 11:32

Silvertone based Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team announces the departure of Otmar Szafnauer

Otmar Szafnauer has left the Company and his role at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed.   We would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges.  Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure.

The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season.

