New vaccine sites open for walk-in COVID-19 boosters in Northamptonshire this week

Author: NHS Trust Published: 6th January 2022 09:46

Thousands of bookable slots are available across Northamptonshire this week as well as a number of drop-in vaccination clinics, giving the residents of Northamptonshire even more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to help fight off the impact of the new Omicron variant.

Northamptonshire’s new mobile vaccination service, which has had a fantastic response so far, will be at the following locations this week:

Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 January – Market Square, Wellingborough (9am to 6pm)

Friday 7 and Saturday 8 January – Crick Village Hall, Bucknills Lane, Crick (9am to 6pm)

These walk-in sites are in addition to dozens more vaccination sites which are already delivering the life-saving booster jabs across Northamptonshire, either by appointment or walk-in.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Moulton Park in Northampton is also offering thousands of appointment slots to allow people to get their jabs as soon as possible this month.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said:

“We are really pleased with the progress so far in protecting people across Northamptonshire and that’s down to the incredible efforts of every single person involved.

“But we must go further, we are once again ramping up to deal with the impact of Omicron as cases are continuing to rise.

“The evidence shows that having your COVID-19 vaccines significantly lowers your risk of serious illness and hospitalisation. Also, having COVID-19 does not protect you from Omicron. Having your vaccines is the best form of protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

“If you are over 18 and it’s been at least three months since you had your second dose, do not delay getting your booster. Two doses of COVID-19 are not enough to protect against COVID-19 and Omicron.

“Our teams have been working hard to increase the capacity of our sites so that we can protect the public as quickly as possible. We have thousands and thousands of additional bookable appointments available as well as number of walk-in sites across the county.”

A full list of drop-in sessions available around the county without an appointment can be found online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. As well as offering the booster jab to everyone who is entitled to one, all drop-in clinics offer first, second and third primary doses to those eligible. Please check eligibility criteria before attending a drop-in session.

Alternatively, appointments can be booked online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119.

