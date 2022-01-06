Statement regarding Direct Debit issues in former South Northants area

Cllr Malcolm Longley, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Following an issue earlier this week with council tax payments via direct debit in the former South Northamptonshire area, we have investigated and discovered this was due to an administrative error on our part.

“This arose from the transfer to a new Direct Debit system from the three systems used by the previous tax collection authorities in West Northamptonshire, though this hasn’t impacted those living in the former Daventry and Northampton areas.

“The result was that some people will have noticed a payment being made and then immediately refunded to their accounts, and others will have had no payment taken at all.

“We have now amended the details held on our system and will seek to request payments from people’s accounts later this week, so we would urge everyone to ensure they have sufficient funds available to cover this month’s council tax payment.

“We’ll do everything we can to contact those affected and alert them to this, and will use all other means at our disposal to ensure this message reaches the maximum number of people.

“We’re extremely sorry if this has caused an issue for anyone and we would urge them to contact us if this has led to any money issues or issues with your bank. Please rest assured that all of our processes will be reviewed to guard against this happening again in the future.”

Anyone for whom this has caused financial or bank issues should call us on 0300 126 7000 selecting options 2, 3, 2 and 1 to reach the dedicated customer service team for the South Northamptonshire area.