The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
First Market of the New Year

Author: Nick Holder Published: 10th January 2022 08:25
The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th January 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, to see a New Year full of hope during these troubled times.
 
The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th January 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, to see a New Year full of hope during these troubled times.
 
There will be a good turn out expected, with most of the usual stall holders attending, although we have lost our alcohol sellers for the time being.
 
Our hot food caterers, Pitstop, plan to be there, helping to keep customers fuelled up, although the Curry Man will be missing this month.

Our recycle business, The Green Machine, will also be attending, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products.
 
For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.
 
Appropriate social distancing measures remain in place to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.
 
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.
