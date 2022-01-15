Karaoke Night in aid of Renew169

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 12th January 2022 10:44

Towcester Mill Brewery is hosting its very first Karaoke Night this Saturday, 15 January 2022, in aid of a very worthwhile local cause, Renew 169 Wellbeing Cafe. Towcester Mill Brewery is hosting its very first Karaoke Night this Saturday, 15 January 2022, in aid of a very worthwhile local cause, Renew 169 Wellbeing Cafe.

Renew 169 is one of the charities supported by the Towcester Town Mayor, Cllr Damian Reynolds, during his term of office for 2021/2022. Everyone is welcome, just come along for a fun night and raise funds for a very special cause. Whether you're a budding singer or just fancy a night out, then get a group together or come on your own, it's sure to be entertaining!





Tickets cost just £5, via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk, all of which goes to the charity minus the booking fee.





Renew 169, located on Watling Street in the heart of Towcester, is a quiet shared space where it’s OK not to be OK. It is a safe space where people with emotional or mental health difficulties are welcomed, with an aim to reduce loneliness and isolation. Visitors can be assured of a warm welcome and someone to listen.





www.renew169.org.uk.

For more information about what they offer, please visit their Facebook page or their website www.renew169.org.uk.

