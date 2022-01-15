  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Karaoke Night in aid of Renew169

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 12th January 2022 10:44
Towcester Mill Brewery is hosting its very first Karaoke Night this Saturday, 15 January 2022, in aid of a very worthwhile local cause, Renew 169 Wellbeing Cafe.Towcester Mill Brewery is hosting its very first Karaoke Night this Saturday, 15 January 2022, in aid of a very worthwhile local cause, Renew 169 Wellbeing Cafe.
Towcester Mill Brewery is hosting its very first Karaoke Night this Saturday, 15 January 2022, in aid of a very worthwhile local cause, Renew 169 Wellbeing Cafe.

Renew 169 is one of the charities supported by the Towcester Town Mayor, Cllr Damian Reynolds, during his term of office for 2021/2022. Everyone is welcome, just come along for a fun night and raise funds for a very special cause. Whether you're a budding singer or just fancy a night out, then get a group together or come on your own, it's sure to be entertaining!

Tickets cost just £5, via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk, all of which goes to the charity minus the booking fee. 

Renew 169, located on Watling Street in the heart of Towcester, is a quiet shared space where it’s OK not to be OK. It is a safe space where people with emotional or mental health difficulties are welcomed, with an aim to reduce loneliness and isolation. Visitors can be assured of a warm welcome and someone to listen. 

For more information about what they offer, please visit their Facebook page or their website www.renew169.org.uk.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies