Tows kick new year off with deserved win

Author: Jim Wallis Published: 13th January 2022 11:25

Pepe Nanci muscling over from a couple of yards.

Towcestrians welcomed the new year with a much needed and well deserved victory in a rain and mud spattered fixture against Dronfield at home this past Saturday, reversing an early season defeat away to the North Derbyshire side.

After an early missed penalty, Tows controlled territory pinning Dronfield inside their 22, and were rewarded with the first try of the game, when Callum Jones charged down a clearance kick and Ali Haynes chased through for the score. Ben Roe adding the extras for a 7 - 0 lead, that lead was extended after a yellow card reduced Dronfield to fourteen, Jones again in the thick of the action with a quality break deep into opposition territory , Sam Pamment burrowing over from the close range ruck, unconverted for a 12 - 0 lead.

Tows habit of conceding late in halves this season continued, some extended pressure from Dronfield and strong carrying from their forwards taking the ball deep into Tows half, then quickly spread wide out for the winger to go over unopposed, again unconverted and halftime score of 12 - 5

Tows found themselves, following a Ben Roe penalty, under pressure and pinned for a long period in their own 22, repelling all Dronfield attacks, before Cam Young collected a loose pass from the visitors and looked to be away for a Tows score, before being called back for an earlier infringement, Ben Roe collecting a yellow in the process for offside, down to 14 men Tows could not cover the wide channel again as Dronfield went over for their second score to close the gap to three points after the conversion at 15 - 12

Tows refused to buckle, emptying the bench, with a welcome return to action for Pete Gowler after almost a year out and the evergreen Liam Wilkinson helping to establish momentum, went back up the field, Pepe Nanci muscling over from a couple of yards, the last play of the game saw the visitors settle for a losing bonus point with a penalty to get within seven. In tricky conditions Hooker Harry Knibbs picked up the Man of Match award for his workrate and precision line out work

Tows 2nd XV went down 10 - 19 to Market Harborough, while Tows Colts won comfortably against a combined Oundle/St Neots Colts side 52 - 12

This coming Saturday Tows are in League action again away at Kettering - 2.15pm start

